CMRL-Exalogic Case: Attempt To Trap CPI(M) By ED, VD Will Fall Flat, Says MV Govindan

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 25 (IANS) CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan on Friday accused the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan of working with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to target the CPI(M) in the CMRL-Exalogic case, even as the state police Special Investigation Team moved to seek more documents and evidence from the Central agency.

“ED and VD are doing their best with the support of Modi to trap the CPI(M) over baseless cases. We are fully confident that there is not an iota of evidence against Pinarayi Vijayan. Instead, baseless allegations are being spread about the CMRL-Exalogic case,” Govindan said.

“We will fight this legally and politically, and nothing can be done to us,” he added.

Govindan's remarks came against the backdrop of the state police beginning a preliminary inquiry into the material provided by the ED in the CMRL-Exalogic matter.

The Special Investigation Team, constituted by the State Police Chief under the supervision of the Crime Branch, has decided to obtain further information and documents from the ED before deciding on further action.

The investigating Superintendent has been tasked with coordinating with the Central agency and collecting the documents and other evidence.

The material will then be examined in detail before a preliminary report is submitted to the State Police Chief.

The police have not registered an FIR in the matter so far.

A decision to register a case will be made only after the preliminary evidence has been examined and a legal opinion obtained.

The question of recording the statements of Pinarayi Vijayan, former Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas, his wife T. Veena and other prominent persons will also depend on the findings of this preliminary inquiry.

The ED communication has referred to several individuals whose alleged financial links are being probed by the police.

The SIT is also looking into the roles of at least five Kozhikode-based people identified in the Central agency's communication as having links with Riyas.

The investigation will also cover senior officials and employees of CMRL, and probe alleged financial transactions involving the company.

The ED has raised allegations relating to illegal payments and suspected unauthorised financial transactions, including alleged transfers of funds abroad.

The police are examining bank accounts, financial records and digital evidence as part of the preliminary exercise.

A cyber investigation team will assist the SIT in examining digital and technical evidence.

The CPI(M)'s political defence has come even as the police inquiry creates a new legal dimension to the controversy.

Govindan has made it clear that the party intends to fight the allegations both politically and legally. The immediate focus, however, is on what additional material the police obtain from the ED and whether that material provides sufficient prima facie evidence to proceed with registration of a criminal case.