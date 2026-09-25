Police To Question Journalist Anto Augustine Over Remarks Against Kerala CM

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 25 (IANS) Reporter TV Managing Editor, Anto Augustine, and another journalist from his channel, was on Friday asked to appear before the Kalamassery police on Monday for questioning in connection with a case registered over alleged derogatory remarks against Kerala Chief Minister, V.D. Satheesan, and claims relating to a purported marriage.

The questioning comes at a crucial point in the case, with the court expected to deliver its order on Saturday on Augustine's anticipatory bail plea.

He had approached the Thiruvananthapuram District Court seeking anticipatory bail after the Kalamassery police registered the case on a complaint by senior Congress leader and KPCC spokesperson Raju P. Nair.

A Reporter TV journalist has also been directed to appear before the police on Saturday as part of the investigation.

The case relates to remarks Augustine allegedly made at a public function about three weeks back.

He had made serious allegations concerning the Chief Minister and referred to documents purportedly relating to a marriage.

The police case centres on the allegation that the documents were fabricated and were used in an attempt to defame the Chief Minister.

Augustine, who is currently out on bail, after spending a few days in jail in an abkari case, is named the first accused in the FIR pertaining to his remarks on Satheesan.

Two other unnamed persons have also been mentioned for their alleged involvement in the case.

The complaint was initially submitted to the State Police Chief, following which the Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Police recorded the complainant's detailed statement.

The case was subsequently taken up by the Kalamassery police. Raju P. Nair appeared before the Kalamassery police recently and gave his statement.

He has alleged that a conspiracy was behind the allegations against Satheesan and demanded that the documents claimed to be in Augustine's possession be seized and subjected to forensic examination.

Nair has also alleged that the claims were revived at a time when the offices of Reporter TV were being searched by investigating agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate.

He alleged that the episode was part of an attempt to put pressure on authorities during a difficult phase for the channel.

Augustine, however, has maintained that the documents were handed over to him by two men.

The police are expected to question Augustine and the channel reporter about the source of the documents, their authenticity and the circumstances in which the allegations were circulated.

The FIR alleges that forged documents were knowingly possessed and circulated as part of a deliberate attempt to defame an elected representative and the office he holds.

These are allegations forming part of the police investigation and have not been established by a court.

The latest case adds to the legal troubles of Augustine pertaining to the Messi episode too.