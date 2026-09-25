Woman Carries Baby And 3 Plates Of Food While Man Beside Her Just Watches Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

At a baseball game earlier this week, a woman was seen walking back to her seat while carrying her baby and three plates of food. The guy next to her didn't seem to offer any help. People online didn't like the video of the moment. One person called the man a "worthless husband" for leaving the woman to handle everything by herself.

The photo was taken while NBC Sports Bay Area showed the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Minnesota Twins. The woman carefully slid into her seat while holding the food in both hands. She had her baby in a sling strapped to her front.

The woman seemed to briefly talk to the man sitting next to her before she sat down. He got up and seemed to talk to her before she put the baby and food back down in her seat. He didn't offer to carry either of them, though.

Giants announcers Mike Krukow and Duane Kuiper saw her on camera and spoke quickly about what they saw.

"Holy crap, Mike! Kuiper said,“Look at this.” "That right there is the real definition of a multitasking mother," Krukow replied.

It became a running joke on the radio, with Kuiper wondering if the man had asked her if she had forgotten something. As another pitch was made, Krukow joked that he might have been talking about ketchup.

Soon after, the show went back to the family and showed the man eating while the woman kept the baby busy.

Krukow said,“Well, that's mum of the year right there.” Kuiper also said, "She'll be the last one to eat."

The exchange continued to draw attention when the man appeared to say something to the woman while eating.

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What on earth is keeping her patient with him to this day?

This couple faced widespread criticism when the director captured this shot.

The wife is carrying the little one and her bag on her back and went to fetch the food, and he didn't help her with anything, and he even started eating before her while watching a baseball game.

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- Shadow Truthland (@Shadowtruthland) September 24, 2026

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While some people slammed the father for allegedly abandoning her to do everything on her own, many others commended the mother for juggling the baby and food at the same time.

“People are quick to judge. Most likely, this is what happened. Since she is carrying the backpack, she probably went to the bathroom to change the baby's diaper. When she came back, the food was on the way, so she decided to grab it. That's it,” one user wrote.

Another called the man a“worthless, uncaring husband,” while several others urged people not to jump to conclusions, pointing out that viewers did not know the full story behind the interaction.

“I'm surprised he didn't send her back for something,” another user commented.