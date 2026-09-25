Ranbir Kapoor Replaced By Salman Khan In Love & War Poster Internet Approves: 'Better Than RK'

Well, oh well! Do you know Bhaijaan never, ever leaves the internet? If not, then let us explain it to you. The actor is always in trend and often the subject of good and funny meme material, even if his films are not coming. Fans love his internet presence, and there's no denying that. Salman is one of the most loved and celebrated stars we have. He is handsome, has undying love for his craft, and leaves no stone unturned in winning hearts with his generosity and witty remarks.

Salman Replaced Ranbir In Love & War?

The actor is currently busy hosting the 20th season of Bigg Boss. He is keeping his calm, but also calling out contestants and trolls for their misbehaviour. Now, a new meme has been added to Bhai's kitty. Yes, you read that right. His fans, very gracefully, morphed Ranbir Kapoor's poster from Love & War and added him there, replacing the name of the film as well. Bhai can be seen flaunting his iconic bracelet and rugged look in the fake poster titled 'Monster.'

Take a look at the VIRAL poster here!

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How Fan's are Reacting!

It took no time for fans to react to this viral poster. One wrote,“This poster has more fire tha rk poster.” Another user wrote,“Aag Laga dega Aag Laga dega.” One more user wrote,“Real Rock Star.” While another comment read, "Bhai ye poster dusro ki tarah copy mat kiya kro bhai logo ko copy nhi krte log bhaijaan ko copy krte hai.'

About Love & War

Love & War is an upcoming epic romantic war drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali that is scheduled for release on January 21, 2027. Alia Bhatt's look from the film was released today. She is seen as a Cabaret dancer on the poster.