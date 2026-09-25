Kyrgyzstan, EU Discuss Implementation Of Joint Investment Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyz Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeenbek Kulubaev and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas discussed the implementation of joint investment projects on September 24 in New York.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, the sides discussed the issue on the sidelines of the High-Level Week of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the European Union. Particular attention was paid to the implementation of joint investment projects in transport, energy, green economy and digitalization, aimed at deepening and expanding economic cooperation, including at the regional level," the statement said.

Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev emphasized the importance of developing mutually beneficial partnership between the Kyrgyz Republic and the European Union, reaffirming Kyrgyzstan's commitment to strengthening cooperation in trade, investment and transport connectivity.

In turn, Kaja Kallas expressed support for Kyrgyzstan's initiatives aimed at expanding bilateral political cooperation and confirmed the European side's readiness to further engage in all areas of mutual interest.

Furthermore, Jeenbek Kulubaev also provided the EU High Representative with detailed information on the work being carried out by the Kyrgyz side to prevent possible sanctions circumvention and emphasized the importance of conveying Kyrgyzstan's objective position on the matter to EU member states and relevant institutions. The sides agreed to continue work on sanctions-related issues to address emerging matters in a timely manner and develop mutually acceptable solutions.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to continue active dialogue to implement joint programs and initiatives. Kaja Kallas invited his European counterpart to visit Kyrgyzstan for further discussions on strengthening the partnership between the Kyrgyz Republic and the European Union.