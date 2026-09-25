Kazakhstan Finds Bodies Of Two Servicemen Swept Into Caspian Sea

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The bodies of two servicemen who went missing after being swept into the Caspian Sea during military exercises in Kazakhstan's Mangystau region on September 24 have been found, the country's Defense Ministry said.

“The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports the completion of the search operation in the Caspian Sea. Today, September 25, at around 09:15, during continuous search and rescue operations, the bodies of two previously missing servicemen - Sergeant Mansur Gumarov and sailor Miras Turdybekuly - were found,” the ministry said.

The ministry said the incident occurred due to a sudden and sharp deterioration in weather conditions while servicemen were carrying out a combat training mission, resulting in 17 servicemen being swept into the open sea.

Three servicemen were rescued, while 14 died in the incident.

“The leadership and personnel of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan express their deep and sincere condolences to the relatives and loved ones of the servicemen who died. The families of the deceased will receive all necessary comprehensive financial and psychological assistance,” the ministry said.

Earlier, Kazakhstan's Prime Minister ordered the establishment of a government commission to investigate the causes of the servicemen's deaths during the exercises in the Mangystau region.

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared September 25 a national day of mourning in connection with the tragedy.