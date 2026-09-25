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Bekaert: Update On The Share Buyback Program And The Liquidity Agreement


2026-09-25 02:16:39
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 17 September 2026 to 23 September 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 17 September 2026 to 23 September 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 47 705 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 17 September 2026 to 23 September 2026:

Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€)		 Lowest Price
paid (€)		 Total
Amount (€)
17 September 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 000 38.11 38.15 37.95 228 660
MTF CBOE 4 000 38.11 38.20 37.95 152 440
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
18 September 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 500 37.83 38.10 37.45 245 895
MTF CBOE 3 917 37.87 38.10 37.50 148 337
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
21 September 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 000 37.97 38.20 37.55 227 820
MTF CBOE 3 450 37.95 38.20 37.65 130 928
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
22 September 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 573 38.28 38.40 37.90 213 334
MTF CBOE 3 765 38.30 38.40 37.85 144 200
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
23 September 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 036 38.14 38.50 37.95 192 073
MTF CBOE 3 464 38.12 38.40 37.95 132 048
MTF Turquoise
MTF Aquis
Total 47 705 38.06 38.50 37.45 1 815 735

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 453 shares during the period from 17 September 2026 to 23 September 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 601 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 17 September 2026 to 23 September 2026:

Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
17 September 2026 1 38.00 38.00 38.00 38
18 September 2026 400 37.70 37.80 37.60 15 080
21 September 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
22 September 2026 252 37.88 37.90 37.80 9 546
23 September 2026 800 38.13 38.20 38.00 30 504
Total 1 453 55 168


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
17 September 2026 401 38.10 38.20 38.00 15 278
18 September 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
21 September 2026 800 37.90 38.20 37.60 30 320
22 September 2026 1 200 38.32 38.50 38.10 45 984
23 September 2026 200 38.40 38.40 38.40 7 680
Total 2 601 99 262

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 25 966 shares.

On 23 September 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 315 753 own shares, or 4.63% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

  • p260925E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

MENAFN25092026004107003653ID1111714205



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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