Anil Kapoor Gives A Glimpse Of His 'Favourite Cardio Friend'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor gave fans a glimpse of his“favourite cardio friend” as he shared a workout moment, revealing that the two“go back a long way.”

Anil took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself at the gym. In the video, he is seen riding on a stationary cycle.

He wrote in the caption section:“My favourite cardio friend. We go back a long way.”

On September 15, Anil looked back on his fitness journey, saying that four years after he last recorded a run like this. He shared a video of himself from a racing track. In the clip, the star is seen running as fast as he could.

For the caption the star wrote:“Four years since I last recorded a run like this. The journey never really stopped just changed pace, changed shape, and kept moving forward. Progress isn't always about how fast you go.”

“Sometimes, it's simply about continuing.”

On the work front, the actor is currently seen the show“India Ke Top 1%” as a host.

Talking about the show, Anil, on August 7, had said that every challenge in the reality show tests observation, logic, presence of mind, and the ability to stay calm under pressure.

The show offers a refreshing take on the quiz genre, where it's not about how much you know, but how you think. Designed for everyone, the format allows people of every age to play along from home, turning every living room into a shared family game night.

On September 24, the late Krishna Kapoor, wife of late legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor on the show.

He said she was“like a mother” to him and tagged her as the best host he had ever known. It was during the India Ke Top 1% – The Anil Kapoor Show when contestant Nishant revealed what he would do if he won Rs. 1 crore.

The show airs on Star Plus and JioHotstar.