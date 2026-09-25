Russia Steps Up VPN Crackdown, Blocks Major Providers As Internet Controls Tighten Across Country

Russia has intensified efforts to restrict access to virtual private networks (VPNs), introducing broader technical measures and regulatory actions that are affecting internet users and digital service providers across the country.

Recent reports indicate that multiple VPN providers experienced disruptions after authorities expanded enforcement actions aimed at limiting access to censorship-circumvention tools. The developments reflect a wider effort by regulators to tighten control over internet traffic and access to online information.

According to reports cited by digital rights observers and technology researchers, around 20 VPN providers experienced service interruptions during recent rounds of blocking activity. Industry representatives said the disruptions differed from earlier restrictions because they targeted larger sections of VPN infrastructure rather than isolated internet addresses.

The reported strategy involved blocking extensive groups of internet protocol addresses used by VPN operators. Service providers indicated that restoring access following such actions is often more complex and costly than addressing narrower forms of blocking.

One widely used VPN service also reported experiencing multiple forms of disruption during the year, including large-scale infrastructure blocking and cyberattack activity that temporarily affected operations.

The developments come as VPNs continue to play a significant role for Russian internet users seeking access to websites, applications and online platforms that are unavailable through standard connections.

Digital access has become an increasingly important issue as internet regulations have expanded in recent years.

New Measures Affect Users And Technology Platforms

Authorities have also taken additional steps beyond direct network restrictions.

Earlier this year, major technology and internet companies were reportedly instructed to collect information related to VPN usage and implement measures affecting access when VPN connections are detected.

Research groups studying internet freedom reported that several large digital applications operating in Russia were gathering network-related information linked to VPN activity.

Technology platforms have also faced growing regulatory pressure.

VPN applications have increasingly disappeared from mobile app stores following government requests. Company transparency reports show that a substantial number of applications classified as utilities were removed in response to requests originating from Russian authorities.

Several well-known VPN tools became unavailable through certain app marketplaces during 2026 after official demands were issued.

The restrictions have created additional challenges for users attempting to access VPN services, particularly through mobile devices.

Alongside software removals, authorities have introduced other measures affecting VPN accessibility. Changes to payment systems have complicated some subscription methods commonly used for purchasing VPN services.

These moves form part of broader internet policies that have expanded over the last decade.

Russian legislation introduced in 2017 prohibited VPN services from providing access to websites blocked by the state. Since then, hundreds of VPN services have reportedly been restricted under those provisions.

Additional regulations introduced in recent years have targeted VPN advertising and expanded penalties related to access of certain online content.

Demand For VPN Services Remains Strong

Despite tighter controls, demand for VPN services continues to grow.

Available estimates suggest that millions of people in Russia continue to use VPNs, making them one of the most widely adopted tools for bypassing online restrictions.

Observers note that VPNs are frequently used to reach foreign social media platforms, messaging applications and independent news sources that may otherwise be inaccessible.

The persistence of demand highlights the ongoing contest between internet controls and user efforts to maintain access to a broader online environment.

Experts also point to practical concerns arising from repeated service disruptions.

As users are forced to switch providers more frequently, questions emerge regarding privacy, security practices and data handling standards among replacement services.

Technology companies remain caught between local legal requirements and wider debates over digital access and privacy.

Several international firms have stated that compliance decisions are influenced by legal obligations in jurisdictions where they operate, while critics argue that app removals reduce available avenues for secure internet access.

The issue increasingly sits at the intersection of technology policy, regulation and digital rights.

As authorities expand efforts to control internet access through infrastructure restrictions, application removals and regulatory measures, VPN services remain central to discussions about privacy, information access and the future of digital connectivity within Russia.