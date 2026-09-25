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Softaken Introduces Enterprise Edition For Email Migration Across Windows, Macos, And Linux
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 25, 2026 – Softaken Software has released Enterprise Email Migration, a new solution built for organizations that need to move email data between platforms and formats without losing critical information. The software supports Windows, macOS, and Linux environments, addressing the practical challenges IT departments face when transitioning email infrastructure.
Email migrations are a common occurrence when upgrading platforms, consolidating systems or changing service providers. Enterprise Email Migration allows administrators to control these migrations on their own hardware, with all data remaining local through the conversion process. It supports multiple formats such as PST, OST, EML, MBOX, MSG files and live mailbox connections with Exchange and IMAP.
The software is constructed around core IT requirements. Administrators can look at sample messages before migrating everything to make sure all the data is there and correct. Filtering options let migrations be restricted to date ranges, specific folders, or message types, so only relevant data is moved to new systems. The folder hierarchies, calendars, contacts and attachments are all transferred intact, preserving the structure users expect in their new mailbox environment.
Large mailbox migrations are finished with no performance degradation. The tool runs completely offline on the local machine where it is installed, so sensitive company mail data never leaves the internal infrastructure during the migration process.
Softaken has a couple of licensing models. The Business License is $499 per operating system for use on one platform for organizations migrating on one designated machine. The Enterprise license, priced at $999, includes all three operating systems for an organization and is designed for IT teams managing migrations on many systems and many administrators. Both licenses include lifetime access and continuous product updates.
“Organizations that are switching between email systems need reliable tools to keep their data under control,” said a Softaken representative. Enterprise Email Migration is designed for IT departments that want to handle these transitions in-house, with full knowledge of what is being moved and where it is going.
The Enterprise license is available for immediate purchase. Organizations evaluating the software are eligible for free demonstration access upon request.
Visit here for more info:
About Softaken
Softaken Software provides email migration and data conversion tools for IT professionals and businesses. The company's product portfolio includes solutions for mailbox conversion, format migration and backup recovery for Windows, macOS and Linux environments. Organizations use the software of Softaken for operations like email migration, system upgrade and data recovery.
For Media Inquiries
Softaken Support Team
Email:...
Website:
Email migrations are a common occurrence when upgrading platforms, consolidating systems or changing service providers. Enterprise Email Migration allows administrators to control these migrations on their own hardware, with all data remaining local through the conversion process. It supports multiple formats such as PST, OST, EML, MBOX, MSG files and live mailbox connections with Exchange and IMAP.
The software is constructed around core IT requirements. Administrators can look at sample messages before migrating everything to make sure all the data is there and correct. Filtering options let migrations be restricted to date ranges, specific folders, or message types, so only relevant data is moved to new systems. The folder hierarchies, calendars, contacts and attachments are all transferred intact, preserving the structure users expect in their new mailbox environment.
Large mailbox migrations are finished with no performance degradation. The tool runs completely offline on the local machine where it is installed, so sensitive company mail data never leaves the internal infrastructure during the migration process.
Softaken has a couple of licensing models. The Business License is $499 per operating system for use on one platform for organizations migrating on one designated machine. The Enterprise license, priced at $999, includes all three operating systems for an organization and is designed for IT teams managing migrations on many systems and many administrators. Both licenses include lifetime access and continuous product updates.
“Organizations that are switching between email systems need reliable tools to keep their data under control,” said a Softaken representative. Enterprise Email Migration is designed for IT departments that want to handle these transitions in-house, with full knowledge of what is being moved and where it is going.
The Enterprise license is available for immediate purchase. Organizations evaluating the software are eligible for free demonstration access upon request.
Visit here for more info:
About Softaken
Softaken Software provides email migration and data conversion tools for IT professionals and businesses. The company's product portfolio includes solutions for mailbox conversion, format migration and backup recovery for Windows, macOS and Linux environments. Organizations use the software of Softaken for operations like email migration, system upgrade and data recovery.
For Media Inquiries
Softaken Support Team
Email:...
Website:
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