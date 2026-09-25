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Dr. Sandeep Marwah Nominated Chair Of Indodjibouti Film And Cultural Forum
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), has been nominated as the Chair of the Indo–Djibouti Film and Cultural Forum under the aegis of ICMEI.
The certificate of appointment was formally presented by H.E. Isse Abdillahi Assoweh, Ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti to India, during a special ceremony held in New Delhi. The appointment marks an important step towards strengthening cultural and creative cooperation between India and Djibouti.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President, Marwah Studios and ICMEI, said,“I am deeply honoured to have been nominated as the Chair of the Indo–Djibouti Film and Cultural Forum under the aegis of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry. This prestigious responsibility further strengthens our commitment to fostering closer ties between India and the Republic of Djibouti through the powerful mediums of cinema, media, art, culture, education, and tourism.”
Dr. Marwah further emphasized that the Forum will work towards creating meaningful opportunities for filmmakers, artists, media professionals, educators, students, and cultural institutions from both countries. He highlighted the potential of cinema and creative industries in promoting mutual understanding, friendship, and people-to-people relations.
H.E. Isse Abdillahi Assoweh, Ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti to India, congratulated Dr. Sandeep Marwah on his appointment and said,“We are pleased to have Dr. Sandeep Marwah leading this important Forum. His vast experience in cinema, media, education, and international cultural cooperation will provide a strong platform for enhancing relations between Djibouti and India. We look forward to working together to promote greater collaboration in film, culture, education, tourism, and other creative fields.”
The Indo–Djibouti Film and Cultural Forum will serve as a platform for promoting bilateral exchanges, film collaborations, cultural programmes, educational initiatives, artistic interactions, and tourism partnerships, further contributing to the warm and friendly relations between India and Djibouti.
The initiative reflects ICMEI's continued commitment to using media, cinema, art, culture, and education as instruments of international friendship, peace, and global cooperation.
The certificate of appointment was formally presented by H.E. Isse Abdillahi Assoweh, Ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti to India, during a special ceremony held in New Delhi. The appointment marks an important step towards strengthening cultural and creative cooperation between India and Djibouti.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President, Marwah Studios and ICMEI, said,“I am deeply honoured to have been nominated as the Chair of the Indo–Djibouti Film and Cultural Forum under the aegis of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry. This prestigious responsibility further strengthens our commitment to fostering closer ties between India and the Republic of Djibouti through the powerful mediums of cinema, media, art, culture, education, and tourism.”
Dr. Marwah further emphasized that the Forum will work towards creating meaningful opportunities for filmmakers, artists, media professionals, educators, students, and cultural institutions from both countries. He highlighted the potential of cinema and creative industries in promoting mutual understanding, friendship, and people-to-people relations.
H.E. Isse Abdillahi Assoweh, Ambassador of the Republic of Djibouti to India, congratulated Dr. Sandeep Marwah on his appointment and said,“We are pleased to have Dr. Sandeep Marwah leading this important Forum. His vast experience in cinema, media, education, and international cultural cooperation will provide a strong platform for enhancing relations between Djibouti and India. We look forward to working together to promote greater collaboration in film, culture, education, tourism, and other creative fields.”
The Indo–Djibouti Film and Cultural Forum will serve as a platform for promoting bilateral exchanges, film collaborations, cultural programmes, educational initiatives, artistic interactions, and tourism partnerships, further contributing to the warm and friendly relations between India and Djibouti.
The initiative reflects ICMEI's continued commitment to using media, cinema, art, culture, and education as instruments of international friendship, peace, and global cooperation.
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