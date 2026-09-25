Liveteq LLC Introduces Songer AI Music Generator For Text-To-Song Creation

MENAFN - GetNews)Liveteq LLC has introduced Songer, an AI music generator that converts written prompts into complete songs combining vocals and instrumental arrangements. The platform is designed for musicians, songwriters, producers, content creators and hobbyists seeking a way to develop music from plain-language ideas without requiring an instrument or studio booking as part of the creation process.

“Songer is designed to give people a direct way to turn a written musical idea into a complete track,” said John Williams, Head of Communications at Liveteq LLC.“The combination of custom lyrics, instrumental generation and extended prompts gives users different ways to shape the music they want to create.”

Songer is positioned as an AI music creation platform for users who want to move from a written concept to an audio track. A prompt can describe elements such as genre, mood, structure, and other creative details, with Songer generating a complete song based on the submitted direction. The platform also supports users who want greater control over the underlying material rather than relying solely on AI-generated lyrics.

Since its launch, users have generated more than 20 million songs through Songer. The United States represents the platform's largest market, followed by seven core European markets: the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, and Poland. The company reports steady month-over-month growth while expanding the platform's role across different music-making use cases.

A central feature of Songer is custom lyrics input. Users can supply lyrics they have written themselves, allowing Songer to set those lyrics to music rather than requiring the platform to generate all of the words. The feature provides a workflow for songwriters who have already written material and want to explore how those lyrics can translate into a finished musical arrangement.

Songer also includes an instrumental-only mode. The option allows users to generate music without vocals, providing a workflow for producers, content creators, and others who need a backing track or want to begin with an instrumental foundation. The mode expands the platform beyond complete vocal songs and supports music creation in situations where vocals are not part of the intended output.

Another feature is support for prompts of up to 5,000 characters. The extended prompt length gives users space to provide detailed creative direction, including information about genre, mood, structure, and other characteristics of a desired track. Rather than limiting a concept to a short description, users can provide a more developed written brief to guide the generation process.

The platform is used across several music creation scenarios. Musicians can use Songer when developing demos, while songwriters can use it to test musical ideas around their own lyrics. Producers can generate instrumentals, and content creators can develop background music for their projects. The same platform is also available to hobbyists who want to experiment with creating music without approaching the process as a professional studio session.

The platform's text-based workflow accommodates different starting points. A user may begin with a musical idea, provide lyrics that are already written, or request an instrumental track without vocals. These options allow the creation process to begin with either a concept, words, or a musical foundation, depending on the intended project.

For songwriters, the custom lyrics function keeps the writer's words at the center of the process. For producers and content creators, instrumental generation provides a separate route to a track. Extended prompts can add context about the desired direction, giving users more space to describe the character and structure of a piece.

Songer provides generated audio in MP3, WAV, FLAC, and AAC formats. Users receive commercial use rights to the music they generate under Songer's terms. The combination of these formats gives users file-format options when working with generated music. Commercial use rights remain subject to Songer's terms.

The introduction of Songer comes as the company establishes the platform within the AI music generator category. Songer's combination of text-based generation, custom lyrics, instrumental creation, and extended prompts gives users multiple ways to specify what they want to create. The platform is intended for both people who regularly make music and those approaching music creation as a creative activity.

The company's announcement focuses on Songer as a music creation platform rather than a novelty application. Its use cases span songwriting, demonstration work, instrumental production, and background music, while its text-prompt interface allows users to begin with a written description instead of an instrument, recording setup, or completed musical arrangement.

For users interested in creating music with AI, Songer provides access to a workflow centered on written prompts and generated audio. Users can visit songer to explore the platform and create a song with AI.

About Liveteq LLC

Liveteq LLC is a technology company based in Cheyenne, Wyoming, USA. The company operates Songer, an AI music creation platform that generates songs from text prompts, including vocals and instrumentals. Songer supports custom lyrics, instrumental-only generation, and prompts of up to 5,000 characters, with generated audio available in MP3, WAV, FLAC, and AAC formats.