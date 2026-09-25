Moderate Weather Conditions To Prevail Through Monday - JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 25 (Petra)-- Moderate weather is forecast to prevail across most parts of the Kingdom on Friday and Saturday, while conditions will be relatively hot to hot in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea and Aqaba, with low-level clouds appearing at times.

Winds will be northwesterly and moderate, occasionally picking up and raising dust in the Badia areas.

According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), temperatures will drop slightly on Sunday, with moderate weather expected in most areas and relatively hot conditions in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea and Aqaba. Winds will be northwesterly and moderate, becoming active at intervals.

On Monday, moderate weather will continue across most parts of the Kingdom, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea and Aqaba will experience relatively hot conditions. Low-level clouds are also expected, particularly over the northern and central regions. Winds will be northwesterly and moderate, becoming active at times.

Today, temperatures in East Amman are expected to range between 29 C and 17 C, and between 27 C and 15 C in West Amman. Temperatures will range from 26 C to 13 C in the northern highlands, 25 C to 12 C in the Sharah Mountains, 33 C to 18 C in the Badia, and 29 C to 17 C in the plains.

In the northern Jordan Valley, temperatures will range between 35 C and 21 C, while the southern Jordan Valley will see 36 C and 25 C. The Dead Sea will record 35 C and 24 C, and Aqaba 34 C and 23 C.

//Petra// MF