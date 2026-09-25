Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,590 Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated in a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

Russian forces have also lost 12,369 (+2) tanks, 25,415 (+13) armored combat vehicles, 50,275 (+35) artillery systems, 2,157 (+3) multiple rocket launchers, 1,669 (+0) air defense systems, 443 (+0) aircraft, 356 (+0) helicopters, 2,736 (+9) ground robotic systems, 532,575 (+1,223) operational-tactical UAVs, 5,118 (+7) cruise missiles, 35 (+0) warships and boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 153,152 (+370) vehicles and fuel tanks, and 4,741 (+1) pieces of special equipment.

The figures are being updated.

ADF down 267 out of 295s used by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on September 24, there had been 185 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian forces at the front.