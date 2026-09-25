Apartment Building Damaged In Russian Drone Attack On Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration said this on Telegram.

According to preliminary information, a residential building in the Pecherskyi district was damaged after a UAV crashed onto it, the statement said.

As Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko noted, a Russian drone struck a high-rise residential building at the level of the seventh to tenth floors.

Emergency services are on their way to the scene.

ADF down 267 out of 295 drones used by Russia toUkraine overnight

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian drone attack overnight on September 25 caused damage in two districts of Kyiv. One person was injured.