Bayramov, Mirzoyan Review Progress On Azerbaijan-Armenia Peace Process

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

On 24 September 2026, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan held a meeting on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Both Ministers emphasized the importance of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia reviewing the progress achieved since the 2025 Washington Peace Summit Agreements. Particular attention was paid to unblocking the economic and transport infrastructure between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

In this context, trade and transit interactions between Azerbaijan and Armenia were highlighted as practical examples of the benefits of peace.



The Ministers exchanged views on the possibility of promoting a positive agenda in various multilateral platforms.

The Ministers agreed to continue their direct dialogue.