MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Barak Sky Ranked #3 Real Estate Team in Maryland by RealTrends (2026) Operating out of SERHANT, Sky brings extensive transaction experience and a focus on luxury homes to his verified standing as a top-producing operation in the Bethesda housing market.

September 24, 2026 3:57 PM EDT | Source: FlyDragon

Bethesda, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - Real estate professional Barak Sky and The Sky Group have been recognized as the #3 team in Maryland by RealTrends for their sales volume. With over 3,000 completed career transactions, Barak Sky operates a top-producing real estate practice for those seeking the best real estate agent in Bethesda. Backed by an extensive history in the Montgomery County and Washington, D.C. housing markets, this continuous volume has earned his group the #3 Real Estate Team in Maryland recognition from RealTrends.

What Did RealTrends Recognize Barak Sky For?

Sky's team, The Sky Group, ranked #3 by sales volume and #6 by transaction sides in the RealTrends Verified 2026 rankings for Maryland. The list is an annual evaluation published by the real estate research firm that measures agents and teams based on their closed transaction sides and total sales volume. To qualify for the list, real estate professionals are required to meet minimum production thresholds and submit their sales data for independent, third-party verification to confirm accuracy.

"We use concrete market data and high-level negotiation skills to maximize value," says Sky. "Having our sales data independently verified reinforces the results we deliver."

What Makes Barak Sky a Top Producer in Bethesda?

Operating out of SERHANT., Sky manages a real estate operation focused on the Washington, D.C. area and Bethesda, MD. He represents clients across multiple property types, specializing in luxury homes, new development projects, and new development condo buildings. With over a decade of distinct local accolades, his daily practice centers on structuring deals that align with his buyers' and sellers' exact financial targets.

"The new development market requires a factual understanding of local inventory and pricing trends," says Sky. "We lean on exact market data to keep our clients informed at every step."

Experience Proof Points:

Over $3 billion in career sales volume More than 3,000 career transaction sides completed Closed 240 transaction sides in the past 12 months Secured $221 million in sales volume over the last 12-month production period Consistently ranks in the top 1% in annual sales volume nationwide Ranked #2 Real Estate Team in Bethesda on both volume and sides measures in the 2026 RealTrends Rankings Recognized as a Top 10 agent in Bethesda by Top10REAgents Honored with Best of Bethesda and Washingtonian Best Agents distinctions Named to REALTOR® Magazine's "30 under 30" list for 2013

What Does the Recognition Mean for Bethesda Buyers and Sellers?

Working with a verified top-producing real estate group gives buyers and sellers a distinct advantage. An active real estate practice sees more daily listings, negotiates more contracts, structures more counter-offers, and reads local conditions with greater accuracy than less active operators. In Bethesda, the housing market currently favors sellers, according to the most recent local market data. Buyers face a tight 3 months of supply and an active inventory of just 215 homes. The median sale price sits at about $1,350,000, and roughly 25% of properties are selling above their original list price. Because supply is constricted, sellers should price accurately to capture strong demand, while buyers need to act decisively and present clean offers when new inventory appears on the market.

Who Is Barak Sky?

Based at SERHANT. on Wisconsin Avenue, Sky provides real estate representation to clients throughout Montgomery County and the District of Columbia. He previously earned Brokerage "Diamond Club" status and ranked as his former firm's top agent for both volume and transaction sides annually. Today, Sky continues to lead The Sky Group with a direct focus on maximizing value for clients across his core markets. He pairs this high-volume production with an extensive record of individual community recognitions, reflecting a long-term presence in the Maryland housing sector.

Buying or selling in Bethesda, MD? Reach Barak Sky at SERHANT. at (301) 742-5759.

Media Contact:

Barak Sky, Real Estate Professional, SERHANT. Phone: (301) 742-5759 Website: Email: ... Address: 7272 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814

SOURCE: Barak Sky

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Source: FlyDragon