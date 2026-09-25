J&K Govt Admits Staff Shortage In Hospitals, Says Services Smooth

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)– The Jammu and Kashmir government has acknowledged a shortage of medical and paramedical staff at certain healthcare institutions across the Union Territory but said health services were functioning smoothly without any adverse impact on patient care.

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In a written reply to a starred question raised by MLA Salman Ali Sagar during the ongoing autumn session of the Legislative Assembly, the Health and Medical Education Department said staffing gaps varied from institution to institution depending on sanctioned strength and functional requirements.

“There is a shortage of Medical/Paramedical staff in certain healthcare institutions of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir,” the government said, adding that the manpower position was being continuously monitored to ensure optimal utilisation of available human resources.

On healthcare services in Srinagar, the government said there had been no adverse impact due to the shortage, stating that gaps were being addressed through stop-gap arrangements.

“The shortage of staff, wherever existing, is being supplemented through the deployment/engagement of staff under the National Health Mission (NHM), as permissible,” it said.

The government also said services at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) were functioning smoothly despite vacancies among doctors, nurses and allied staff.

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It said available manpower was being utilised optimally and vacancies were being addressed through recruitment and other permissible arrangements.

On filling vacant posts, the Minister in charge of Health and Medical Education said vacancies in various medical and paramedical categories were proposed to be filled on priority.

The government, however, said appointments would be subject to the availability of selection panels and recommendations from competent recruiting agencies.