Onpipeline Launches AI That Turns A Single Request Into A Sales Quote Ready For E-Signature

Built for sales teams, AI finds the deal, creates the quote and PDF, and prepares it for electronic signature, all from one request and using one AI credit.

DUBLIN, IRELAND, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Onpipeline today announced an AI agent built into its customer relationship management platform. From a single request, a salesperson can ask AI to find an existing deal, create a sales quote, generate a PDF and prepare the document for electronic signature. No agent setup or workflow building required.For example, a salesperson can write:“Find Sarah Miller's open deal, create a $12,000 quote, generate the PDF and prepare it for signature.”AI finds the relevant records and prepares the workflow inside Onpipeline. It asks the user to confirm critical actions before carrying them out.The quote workflow is one example of AI's capabilities.Sales teams can also use it to review customer information, create or update deals, schedule follow-ups, draft emails and identify opportunities that need attention. Supported changes can be reviewed and reversed.One workflow, one AI creditA complete request uses one Onpipeline AI credit, even when it involves multiple steps. At its currently listed rates, Onpipeline estimates a cost of $0.44–$0.55 USD per workflow. Purchased AI credits remain available until used.Onpipeline also publishes a comparison with other CRM AI pricing models. The competing workflow costs shown there are estimates based on published rates and usage examples; actual costs can vary.AvailabilityAI is integrated into Onpipeline and is available across its subscription plans. New customers can try Onpipeline free for 30 days without a credit card. Product details and an example of the quote workflow are available at /ai-crm/.About Onpipeline:Onpipeline is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps teams manage the sales process in one place. It brings together contacts, companies, opportunities, activities and customer history, so teams can work with a shared view of each relationship. The platform supports quote creation, e-signatures, invoicing, reporting and workflow automation. Onpipeline combines these tools with AI that can carry out sales tasks directly in the CRM. Learn more at /

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Onpipeline launches AI that turns a single request into a sales quote ready for e-signature News Provided By Onpipeline Limited September 25, 2026, 05:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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