Finexity AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Finexity AG: FINEXITY Group appoints former Volksbank CEO Markus Dauber as Senior Advisor

25.09.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FINEXITY Group has appointed Markus Dauber as Senior Advisor. Dauber is the former CEO of what is now Volksbank eG – Die Gestalterbank. He will support FINEXITY in expanding its network of banks and partners, including, in particular, within the German Cooperative Financial Network (Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe). The aim is to connect more institutions to the FINEXITY infrastructure. This would enable them to offer their clients new digital capital market products without having to build regulated infrastructure and technology themselves.

Dauber is a trained banker and holds a degree in economics. He began his career in management positions at what is now Volksbank Mittelhessen eG. In 2005 he was appointed to the Management Board of Volksbank Offenburg eG, and in 2013 he became its CEO. Under his leadership, and through two mergers, the bank grew into one of the largest cooperative banks in Germany. Since 2022, Dauber has worked independently as a supervisory board member and senior advisor, supporting companies on strategy, innovation and scaling.

"FINEXITY has evolved steadily since 2018. Our goal is a regulated European capital market infrastructure. In the next phase, we will scale access: more asset classes, more issuers and more institutions on the same infrastructure. In Markus Dauber, we are gaining an experienced banking practitioner to support us on this path," says Paul Huelsmann, CEO of FINEXITY Group. Michael Ost, Deputy CEO, adds: "Markus Dauber knows the requirements and decision-making processes of the German Cooperative Financial Network first-hand, from his own leadership role. He will help us develop our offering so that it creates tangible value for individual banks and their clients."

"I am impressed by how determinedly FINEXITY is developing a new capital market infrastructure. The German Cooperative Financial Network combines very high market shares with close client relationships and strong advisory expertise. Its clients and members, too, can gain access to new, innovative investment opportunities, without the banks having to go through the lengthy process of building the highly regulated infrastructure and all the technology themselves. Speed and innovation are the best way to actively shape the future! I look forward to bringing my experience and network to the role," says Markus Dauber, Senior Advisor

About FINEXITY

The FINEXITY Group (Xetra: FXT · ISIN DE000A40ET88) builds and operates the infrastructure of the digital capital market: issuance, register connectivity and distribution of tokenised securities from a single source - regulated and operational since 2020 - complemented by the display of sell offers on the DLT-OTC (bulletin board). The Group is represented at six locations in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and the United Arab Emirates.

Capital Markets Solutions comprises nolivius (Advisory & Structuring) and VolksInvest (the online broker brand of Finexity Invest GmbH); Infrastructure Solutions comprises Nundara (tech infrastructure for tokenisation, subscription and register connectivity) and Effecta1 (distribution hub and liability umbrella).

Via its proprietary infrastructure, the Group already connects more than 300 issuances from over 50 issuers with more than 84,0002 registered investors.

1 The acquisition of 90.1% of Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the owner control procedure.

2 FINEXITY Group: 14,000 + Effecta GmbH: 70,000. Pro forma figures, unaudited, for illustrative purposes only.

Media Contacts FINEXITY

Robin Tillmann Sascha Dettmar

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Mobile: +49 175 389 7878 Mobile: +49 151 1007 0566 25.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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