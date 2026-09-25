MP: STF Probe Uncovers 70 Fake Passports Monastery Addresses Under Scanner

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Sep 25 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) investigating an organised fake passport racket has detected around 70 fake passports issued using different addresses across the state, with the probe now examining the role of a wider network and possible involvement of officials.

STF DIG Rahul Lodha on Friday told IANS that six suspects have been arrested so far and the investigation is continuing to establish the complete network behind the preparation and procurement of the fake passports.

“This is a multi-layered case, and the investigation is still underway. So far, six suspects have been arrested, including the latest arrest made two days ago,” Lodha said.

The latest arrest was that of Gayaprasad Gautam on September 23.

Earlier, Riyal Choudhary alias Bhante Metanand, Viplab Adhikari, Priyan Roy, Joy Choudhary and Naseem Akhtar were arrested between August 25 and September 18.

According to the STF, the investigation has revealed that addresses of Buddhist monasteries were allegedly used repeatedly in passport applications. Such cases have surfaced in Bhopal, Betul, Chhindwara, Dabra and Pahurna.

The STF has identified 40 cases linked to Annanagar in Bhopal, 17 from Dabra, 11 from the Amla Buddhist monastery in Betul and two from Chhindwara-Pahurna.

A significant pattern has emerged in the use of witnesses. In around 50 of the 70 fake passport cases detected so far, three persons -- Gayaprasad Gautam, Gulab Rai and Riyal Choudhary alias Bhante Metanand -- had appeared as witnesses. Their mobile numbers were also found recorded in several passport applications.

The repeated use of the same monastery addresses and witnesses has become a key focus of the investigation, while the STF is also examining how the passport applications were processed.

“The accused got passports made using the addresses of monasteries in Bhopal, Betul, Chhindwara, Dabra and Pahurna.

During the investigation, it has also come to light that passports were prepared with the help of some officers and employees. The role of officers and employees associated with the Passport Seva Kendra is also being investigated,” Lodha told IANS.

The STF has also traced links between some of the key accused. Investigators found that Gulab Rai had met Riyal Choudhary during a camp in Amla, Betul, and later again at a camp in Jhansi. In 2022, Gulab allegedly attended a camp at Ambedkar Park in Dabra with his associates.

The investigation has now been expanded to six states, including Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Punjab, where STF teams are working to trace suspected members and establish their links to the racket.

“We have identified 75 accused so far. The repeated use of the same witnesses and monastery addresses was the key pattern that exposed the racket. Searches are continuing in different states, and further action will be taken as the investigation progresses,” Lodha added.