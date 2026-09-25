Another Video Of Girl Being Harassed Surfaces In Bihar Police Launch Probe

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Sep 25 (IANS) Following similar incidents reported in Bihar's Jamui and Samastipur districts, an objectionable video allegedly showing the harassment and molestation of a girl at the historic Mandar Hill in Banka district has surfaced on social media, prompting police to launch an investigation.

The video has reportedly been circulating on social media for the past two days.

Taking cognisance of the matter, Bounsi police registered an FIR against six to seven unidentified youths and initiated legal proceedings.

According to police, the video was received through WhatsApp by the social media cell.

Acting on the directions of senior officials, Bounsi Station House Officer Pankaj Kumar Jha reached Mandar Hill with a police team and conducted a verification of the location.

Police said their preliminary investigation confirmed that the video was recorded at Mandar Hill.

However, officials believe the footage is not recent and suspect that the incident may have taken place in April this year.

The video purportedly shows a group of six to seven unidentified youths allegedly engaging in inappropriate behaviour with a girl.

Police have so far been unable to establish the identities of those seen in the footage.

Investigators are questioning local residents, including villagers and shopkeepers in the area, in an effort to identify the individuals involved and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

An FIR was registered at Bounsi police station on the basis of a written complaint submitted by SHO Pankaj Kumar Jha.

The unidentified accused have been booked under Sections 74, 75, 76 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 66E and 67A of the Information Technology Act.

Police have secured the video as evidence and are examining its origin, the identities of those involved and the circumstances in which it was recorded and circulated.

Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

Police have also appealed to people not to circulate the video or any material that could identify the girl.