The Switch Heard Across MENA: Karen Wazen Joins As Samsung Galaxy Mobile Brand Ambassador

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DUBAI, UAE – September, 2026 – Samsung Electronics MENA officially announced Karen Wazen as their new Brand Ambassador for the region, deepening the brand's connection with audiences across MENA.

Renowned for her contemporary design sensibility and entrepreneurial drive, Karen Wazen has built an authentic, multi-hyphenate brand that bridges regional culture with global fashion and lifestyle. As Brand Ambassador, she embodies the sophisticated versatility of Samsung Galaxy Mobile, bringing together her bold creative vision and Samsung's pioneering tech innovation for audiences across MENA.

“My phone is such a big part of my everyday life, from work and creating content to family and everything in between; so, switching after so many years was a big decision for me,” said Karen Wazen.“What surprised me most was how easy and intuitive switching to Samsung Galaxy is and how much it opened up the way I work, create and experience things every day. I'm really excited to discover what more I can do with it.”

Omar Saheb, Vice President of Marketing and Online Business at Samsung Electronics MENA, added:“Karen has built a strong connection with audiences across the region through her authenticity, creativity and high standards. That makes her a natural fit for Galaxy and for what we stand for as a brand. We are excited to welcome her to the Samsung family and to start creating together.”

Karen Wazen's switch to Samsung Galaxy adds a unique, authentic edge to the collaboration. From supporting productivity, to inspiring creativity and self-expression, Samsung Galaxy devices recognize the individual needs of each user and meets them where they need the most.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8, and Galaxy Z Flip8 are available across authorized retailers, flagship Samsung Experience Stores, and online at Samsung.