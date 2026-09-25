Press Release: Fish Farming Project Advances Operational Readiness With Fastercapital Support

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Onandjo Aquafarming, operating as The Onandjo Fish Farming Project Project in Namibia, is reporting new operational milestones as it moves toward commercial production. With an... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Windhoek, Namibia & Dubai, UAE

Onandjo Aquafarming, operating as The Onandjo Fish Farming Project Project in Namibia, is reporting new operational milestones as it moves toward commercial production. With an off-taker agreement signed with Continental 8 Enterprise, initial staffing established, and growing customer interest, the company is advancing its production-readiness work with ongoing support from FasterCapital through the EquityPilot program.

FasterCapital and EquityPilot are supporting Fish farming Project's current execution focus on implementing its off-taker agreement, scaling operations, and advancing production readiness through milestone planning and ecosystem introductions.

What the Startup Delivers?

Fish farming Project is developing onshore aquaculture operations to supply local markets in Namibia. The company's work at its Onandjo facility is designed to transition from production setup to initial harvests and commercial deliveries, with a focus on operational reliability, consistent product quality, and meeting buyer specifications for downstream customers.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital's ongoing collaboration is focused on execution-oriented activities, including:

– Milestone planning and tracking to align operational and commercial goals

– Execution follow-up and prioritization support during the production-readiness phase

– Fundraising-readiness coaching and pitch refinement where appropriate

– Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders and potential buyers

– Market-positioning guidance to support early commercial conversations

Current Execution Priorities

The startup's current priorities are to operationalize the off-taker agreement with Continental 8 Enterprise, complete hiring and training of additional staff beyond the five experienced team members already identified, and begin the next-stage production cycle. Simultaneously, the team is continuing outreach to additional potential customers who have indicated interest in purchasing product once production begins.

Operational Progress

Recent activity includes securing the off-taker agreement with Continental 8 Enterprise and confirming five experienced staff for core operational roles, with plans to expand the team as needed when production commences. Management reports that multiple prospective customers have been approached and are showing interest, helping to shape packing and delivery specifications ahead of the first production cycle.

Leadership Comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting Fish farming Project through EquityPilot. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'

About Fish farming Project

Onandjo Aquafarming (Fish farming Project) is a Namibian aquaculture venture focused on establishing reliable, locally produced fish supply for regional markets. The company has secured an off-taker agreement with Continental 8 Enterprise, identified an initial core operations team, and is preparing to initiate its production cycle while engaging potential customers ahead of first deliveries.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.