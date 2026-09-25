Sampo Completes Its Share Buyback Programme
Sampo completes its share buyback programme
Sampo plc has completed its EUR 350 million share buyback programme, launched on 6 May 2026. The repurchases of shares began on 7 May 2026 and ended on 24 September 2026. During that period, Sampo repurchased 37,827,020 of its own A shares at an average price of EUR 9.24 per share. This corresponds to 1.42 per cent of all Sampo plc's shares based on the share count prior to the start of this programme. The repurchase of own shares has reduced the company's unrestricted equity by approximately EUR 350 million.
The purpose of the buyback programme was to return excess capital to shareholders by reducing Sampo plc's capital, as the repurchased shares will be cancelled. Following the cancellation, the total number of Sampo shares will be 2,617,847,806 shares, of which 2,616,847,806 will be A shares and 1,000,000 B shares.
Further information on share buybacks is available at .
SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications
For further information, please contact:
Mirko Hurmerinta
Interim Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0032
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nasdaq Stockholm
Nasdaq Copenhagen
London Stock Exchange
FIN-FSA
The principal media
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment