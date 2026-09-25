Oliver Inc. equipment pads in progress

BROOKLYN, OH, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Western Specialty Contractors' Cleveland branch is performing a concrete equipment pad project at an industrial packaging facility in Brooklyn, OH, to prepare the facility for installing three pieces of machinery.

Serving as the prime contractor, Western was hired to construct three new concrete equipment pads designed to accommodate the new machinery. The project began with the demolition and removal of the existing concrete, followed by excavation to a depth of approximately 2.5 feet below the existing surface.

Crews then completed the layout and installation of the gravel base, reinforcing steel, risers and electrical pathways required for the new equipment before preparing the areas for concrete placement.

Since the excavation work was being performed inside an industrial facility, Western used electric excavation equipment rather than traditional fuel-powered machinery. The electric equipment allowed crews to perform the necessary excavation while eliminating exhaust fumes within the enclosed work environment.

“Working inside an active industrial facility requires us to consider not only how the work will be performed, but also how our equipment and methods will affect the surrounding environment,” said Jordan Stanley, Project Manager at Western Specialty Contractors.“Using electric excavation equipment allowed our crews to complete the necessary excavation without introducing equipment exhaust into the facility while preparing the space for the customer's new machinery.”

The project began in July 2026 and is scheduled for completion in October 2026. Western is performing the work within budget and in accordance with the project schedule.

Jordan Stanley

Cleveland Asst. Branch Manager

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Western Specialty Contractors Installs New Equipment Pads at Ohio Packaging Facility News Provided By Western Specialty Contractors September 25, 2026, 05:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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