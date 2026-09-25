Jay Bhanushali Turns Hairstylist For Daughter Tara Amid Ex-Wife Mahhi Vij's BB 20 Stint

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Television actor and host Jay Bhanushali gave fans a glimpse of an adorable daddy-daughter moment with Tara, who is currently away from her mother Mahhi Vij, as the actress participates in Bigg Boss 20.

Jay shared the adorable glimpse on his social media account, featuring him sitting behind Tara as he carefully styled her hair. Tara, dressed in a pink sleeveless top and white shorts, was seen standing beside the sofa while Jay worked on her hair.

Sharing the video, Jay wrote,“Mornings like this...”

The moment comes at a time when Tara's mother Mahhi is inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Mahhi entered the Salman Khan-hosted reality show earlier this, and before entering the house, Mahhi had spoken about how difficult it would be for her to stay away from Tara, with whom she shares a close bond. She also said that she wanted her daughter to see her taking on a new professional challenge.

Jay, meanwhile, had publicly cheered for Mahhi when she entered Bigg Boss 20. Sharing a video of her entry, he called her“The Don” and wished her luck, writing,“The Don is in the house. All the best. Kill it Tara ki mumma.”

For the uninitiated, Jay and Mahhi were married in 2011 in an intimate ceremony. The couple later became parents to three children.

In 2017, they became foster parents to Khushi and Rajveer, and in 2019, they welcomed their biological daughter, Tara. They also participated together in Nach Baliye 5 and emerged as winners of the dance reality show.

After 14 years of marriage, Jay and Mahhi announced their separation in January 2026. In their joint statement, the former couple said they had chosen to walk separate paths but would continue to support each other and remain friends.

They also made it clear that their children remained their priority, saying they were committed to being the best parents they could be.

–IANS

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