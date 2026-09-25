Karisma Kapoor On Doing 'Police Officer' With Jackie Shroff: I Was Just 17 Then

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Karisma Kapoor took a trip down memory lane as she recalled working with veteran star Jackie Shroff in the 1992 film“Police Officer”. The Bollywood actress said that it was one of her initial films and she was just 17 then.

Reflecting on her early days in the film industry and her experience shooting a major dance sequence with him, Karisma Kapoor shared by saying: "I don't know Jaggu Dada aapko yaad hain ke nahi, lekin main kehna chahati hoon ki maine Jackie sir ke saath ek film ki hain called 'Police Officer'. It is one of my initial movies, bahut pehle main sir 17 saal ki thi, 'Prem Qaidi' ke baad ki baat hain.

(I don't know if you remember, Jaggu Dada, but I want to say that I worked with Jackie sir in a film called Police Officer. It was one of my initial films, a long time ago. I was just 17 then, after Prem Qaidi.)

Aur usme ek gaana tha 'Dekho yeh ladki Karant marti hai' aur aisa hi bada gaana tha with lots of dancers. I think it's one of the first times ki maine itne saare dancers aur star ke saath kaam kiya tha, so I was also very scared and very nervous. But Jaggu Dada, sir, it was an honour and pleasure to work with you."

(There was a song called 'Dekho Yeh Ladki Karant Marti Hai', which was a big dance number with lots of dancers. I think it was one of the first times I worked with so many dancers and a star, so I was very scared and nervous. But Jaggu Dada, sir, it was an honour and a pleasure to work with you.)

Jackie heaped praise on Karisma Kapoor and her legendary film legacy.

He said: "It is an honour and pleasure to work with a brilliant and lovely lady, totally multi talented, she can do anything. She comes from a family who is the pillar of our industry, and I am really proud of your family and you. You know that I love all of them, thank you for loving me and liking me."

Released in 1992,“Police Officer” was directed by Ashok Gaekwad. It also also stars Aruna Irani and Paresh Rawal. The film follows Jai, an honest and hardworking police officer, gets killed, Kishen, a conman, takes his place and decides to avenge his brother's death.

India's Best Dancer season 5 airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.