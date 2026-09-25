Why Did OKTA, S, META Stocks Jump To 52-Week Highs Today?
|Analyst
|New Price Target
|Upside / Downside From Last Close
|Citi
|$205
|-0.79%
|KeyBanc
|$240
|16.12%
|Truist
|$235
|13.72%
|Roth Capital
|$235
|13.72%
|TD Cowen
|$200
|-3.21%
|DA Davidson
|$235
|13.72%
|RBC Capital
|$230
|11.31%
|Evercore ISI
|$240
|16.12%
|Oppenheimer
|$227
|9.85%
|Mizuho
|$200
|-3.21%
|Stifel
|$215
|4.05%
|Guggenheim
|$227
|9.85%
|Wells Fargo
|$230
|11.31%
|BofA
|$220
|6.46%
|Barclays
|$215
|4.05%
|Jefferies
|$240
|16.12%
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around OKTA dropped from 'bullish' to 'neutral' over 24 hours. Shares of the company have gained about 147% so far in 2026.
SentinelOne Expands Wayfinder Threat Hunting To Public Cloud Services
S stock climbed to a fresh 52-week high of $24.40 on Thursday, although the shares were lower at close. The stock is on track to clock a second consecutive week in green.
On Thursday, SentinelOne announced the expansion of Wayfinder Threat Hunting to the major public cloud services including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. The latest offering combines its AI-powered Singularity Platform telemetry with expert human-led hunting to protect against attacks across AI, endpoints, identities, and cloud workloads.
The firm said that its Wayfinder Threat Hunting continues to expand its protection, first across the endpoint, then into identity with hunting for Okta and Microsoft Entra ID, and now into the cloud control plane itself.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around S was 'neutral' at the time of writing. Shares of the company have gained nearly 64% year-to-date.
Meta Gains From Optimism Around Product Launches Such As Muse AI, New VR Glasses
META stock hit a 52-week high of $779.82 on Wednesday, putting it on track for a fifth consecutive week of gains.
At its Meta Connect 2026 event on Wednesday, the company debuted its Meta VR Glasses and the AI-powered Muse Charm, a pocket-sized, keychain-friendly standalone hardware device. Meta also launched a range of new Meta Ray-Ban VR Glasses.
Citizens raised the price target on Meta Platforms to $885 from $770 and kept an Outperform rating on the shares, implying an upside of nearly 14% from its last close. The analyst's hike followed the Meta Connect event, which the firm said highlighted an increasingly AI-first hardware ecosystem and early Muse momentum, with the consumer-focused agent potentially expanding Meta's share of AI usage and eventually enabling new monetization opportunities.
JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth also hiked the price target on Meta to $920 from $820 and maintained an 'Overweight' rating on the shares following the conference.
The analyst said that Meta "continues to move towards superintelligence with Muse off to a strong start," and that it believes Muse has potential to bring an "extremely capable personal agent to billions of users." JPMorgan expects Muse adoption and engagement to continue to ramp.
On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around META stock was 'bullish' at the time of writing. The company's shares have climbed more than 19% so far this year.
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