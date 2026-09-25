Why Did OKTA, S, META Stocks Jump To 52-Week Highs Today?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

OKTA shares closed up 0.62% after receiving a series of price target hikes from Wall Street analysts amid growing optimism over autonomous AI agents.

S stock climbed higher during the regular trading session on the announcement that it was expanding Wayfinder Threat Hunting to public cloud services but closed 0.48% down. META stock jumped 4.5% at close amid growing interest in its Muse AI launch, even as analysts raised the price target. Shares of Okta Inc. (OKTA), SentinelOne Inc. (S) and Meta Platforms Inc. (META) jumped to 52-week highs on Thursday amid a series of positive catalysts and Wall Street optimism. OKTA shares closed up 0.62% after receiving a series of price target hikes from Wall Street analysts amid growing optimism over autonomous AI agents. S stock climbed higher during the regular trading session on the announcement that it was expanding Wayfinder Threat Hunting to public cloud services but closed 0.48% down. META stock jumped 4.5% at close amid growing interest in its Muse AI launch, even as analysts raised the price target. OKTA Gains From Wall Street Optimism Over Autonomous AI OKTA stock notched a fresh 52-week high of $212.50 on Thursday, extending to four consecutive days in the green, as multiple Wall Street analysts raised the price target. According to The Fly, Evercore ISI raised Okta's price target to $240 from $185 and maintained an 'Outperform' rating, implying upside of more than 16% from its last close. The analyst said that the hike followed a briefing from the company at Oktane26, where Okta indicated that agentic identity momentum continues to build. The analyst said the firm's "reacceleration narrative" remains intact. Truist raised the price target on Okta to $235 from $200 and kept a 'Buy' rating on the shares after attending Okta's Oktane26 conference. The analyst said it left with greater clarity on the company's long-term AI strategy and was encouraged by Okta's focus on open standards, ecosystem partnerships, and lowering barriers to agent adoption.

Analyst New Price Target Upside / Downside From Last Close Citi $205 -0.79% KeyBanc $240 16.12% Truist $235 13.72% Roth Capital $235 13.72% TD Cowen $200 -3.21% DA Davidson $235 13.72% RBC Capital $230 11.31% Evercore ISI $240 16.12% Oppenheimer $227 9.85% Mizuho $200 -3.21% Stifel $215 4.05% Guggenheim $227 9.85% Wells Fargo $230 11.31% BofA $220 6.46% Barclays $215 4.05% Jefferies $240 16.12%

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around OKTA dropped from 'bullish' to 'neutral' over 24 hours. Shares of the company have gained about 147% so far in 2026.

SentinelOne Expands Wayfinder Threat Hunting To Public Cloud Services

S stock climbed to a fresh 52-week high of $24.40 on Thursday, although the shares were lower at close. The stock is on track to clock a second consecutive week in green.

On Thursday, SentinelOne announced the expansion of Wayfinder Threat Hunting to the major public cloud services including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. The latest offering combines its AI-powered Singularity Platform telemetry with expert human-led hunting to protect against attacks across AI, endpoints, identities, and cloud workloads.

The firm said that its Wayfinder Threat Hunting continues to expand its protection, first across the endpoint, then into identity with hunting for Okta and Microsoft Entra ID, and now into the cloud control plane itself.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around S was 'neutral' at the time of writing. Shares of the company have gained nearly 64% year-to-date.

Meta Gains From Optimism Around Product Launches Such As Muse AI, New VR Glasses

META stock hit a 52-week high of $779.82 on Wednesday, putting it on track for a fifth consecutive week of gains.

At its Meta Connect 2026 event on Wednesday, the company debuted its Meta VR Glasses and the AI-powered Muse Charm, a pocket-sized, keychain-friendly standalone hardware device. Meta also launched a range of new Meta Ray-Ban VR Glasses.

Citizens raised the price target on Meta Platforms to $885 from $770 and kept an Outperform rating on the shares, implying an upside of nearly 14% from its last close. The analyst's hike followed the Meta Connect event, which the firm said highlighted an increasingly AI-first hardware ecosystem and early Muse momentum, with the consumer-focused agent potentially expanding Meta's share of AI usage and eventually enabling new monetization opportunities.

JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth also hiked the price target on Meta to $920 from $820 and maintained an 'Overweight' rating on the shares following the conference.

The analyst said that Meta "continues to move towards superintelligence with Muse off to a strong start," and that it believes Muse has potential to bring an "extremely capable personal agent to billions of users." JPMorgan expects Muse adoption and engagement to continue to ramp.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around META stock was 'bullish' at the time of writing. The company's shares have climbed more than 19% so far this year.

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