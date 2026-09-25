PM Modi Pays Tribute To Deendayal Upadhyaya On His Birth Anniversary

Leaders Pay Tribute on Deendayal Upadhyaya's Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary, praising his philosophy of "Antyodaya" as the cornerstone of public welfare and national development. The Prime Minister, in a post on X, highlighted how Deendayal's vision continues to direct contemporary policy and grassroots empowerment.

“My humble salutations to the true practitioner of national service, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ji, on his birth anniversary. He regarded the upliftment of the person standing in the last row of society as the foundation of nation-building and gave us the philosophy of Antyodaya, which continues to provide profound inspiration for public welfare even today,” the Prime Minister wrote. Urging citizens to embrace the thinker's legacy, the Prime Minister added,“Let us, on this special occasion, reaffirm our resolve to internalise his thoughts and ideals and fulfil our social and national responsibilities. As effort is made, so swiftly does the fruit appear. Thus, human endeavour alone exists; let destiny be that very thing.” The Prime Minister called upon everyone to imbibe his ideals and fulfil social and national responsibilities and also shared a Sanskrit Subhashitam, highlighting that success and innovation are driven by continuous effort and courage, rather than luck, the press release stated.

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid floral tributes at a dedicated memorial event in Lucknow, emphasising the state's alignment with the ideologue's welfare framework. "Today marks the auspicious birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, the pioneer of 'Antyodaya' (upliftment of the last person). On this sacred occasion, while paying tribute to his memory, I offer my humble homage on behalf of the 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh,” Yogi Adityanath told reporters.

Highlighting his lifelong commitment to national ethos, Adityanath noted,“He dedicated his entire life to India and the Indian ethos as a 'Pracharak' of the RSS... Today, while Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya is no longer physically amongst us, his inspiration remains a guiding ideal for the state. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the BJP government has, over the past 12 years, effectively implemented welfare schemes for the poor across the country." Reiterating these sentiments online, Adityanath posted on X,“On the birth anniversary of the pioneer of 'Integral Humanism' and 'Antyodaya', the eminent nationalist thinker and founding member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the revered Pandit Deendayal Upadhyayaji, a humble tribute. His thought continues even today to be a source of inspiration for building an inclusive, self-reliant, and developed India.”

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis similarly marked the day remembering Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.“Remembering Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji, the guiding force behind the vision of Antyodaya and a source of inspiration for us all, on his Birth Anniversary!,” Fadnavis wrote on X.

Who Was Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya?

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya (1916-1968) was a political thinker, economist, and leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. He pioneered the magazines Rashtra Dharma, Panchajanya, and the daily Swadesh. Deendayal's thoughts on Integral Humanism, social justice, and self-reliance continue to shape the BJP's mission.

Born on 25 September 1916, Deendayal Upadhyaya was an Indian politician, proponent of integral humanism ideology and leader of the political party Bharatiya Jana Sangh. Upadhyaya started the monthly publication, Rashtra Dharma, broadly meaning 'National Duty', in the 1940s to spread the ideals of the Hindutva revival.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) thinker and former leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of the BJP. He became president of the Jana Sangh in December 1967. He passed away on February 11, 1968, under mysterious circumstances. His body was found near Mughal Sarai junction, which has been renamed as Deendayal Upadhyay junction.

Deendayal won a number of prizes and scholarships. While he was a student at Sanatan Dharma College, Kanpur, he joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (R.S.S.). He raised a band of dedicated workers imbued with idealism and provided the entire ideological framework of the party. The final triumph of his statesmanship and vision was the historic session of the Party in 1967. (ANI)

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