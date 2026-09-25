SPCX Stock Rises Overnight: Musk Says Spacex Could Match Anthropic's Fable, Openai's GPT-6 Soon - And Lead AI In 6 Months



Grok 4.7 launched this week and Musk called SpaceXAI third in agentic coding behind Anthropic and OpenAI.

Anthropic launched Claude Opus 5.5 this week, while OpenAI added GPT-6 Sol and Luna, keeping the competitive bar moving. SpaceX's AI segment generated about $2.56 billion in second-quarter revenue.

Shares of SpaceX (SPCX) rose 0.2% overnight heading into Friday after CEO Elon Musk said that the company could develop an AI model comparable to Anthropic's Claude Fable and OpenAI's GPT-6 within two to three months, and potentially take the lead in the field within six months.

SPCX stock slipped 0.2% on Thursday, bringing its weekly decline to 3% and putting it on track to snap a four-week winning streak.

Musk's Grok Roadmap Now Has A Bigger Deadline

“I am cautiously optimistic that SpaceX will have a Fable/GPT-6 level model in 2 to 3 months,” Musk said on X on Thursday. When a user replied that Anthropic and OpenAI could have better models by then, Musk said SpaceX would“keep accelerating” and could reach“pole position” in about six months if its pace of improvement held.

Musk argued that SpaceX's AI effort is younger than its rivals' and singled out the company's ability to bring large amounts of computing power online.“Hardware is hard,” he said, adding that SpaceX has shown it can do it rapidly.

The prediction follows an X post from last week in which Musk laid out expectations for several Grok releases. He said Grok 4.7 should be on par with Anthropic's Claude Opus 5.0, though not Opus 5.1. He expected Grok 4.8 to improve on it, called Grok 4.9 as probably being in the class of OpenAI's Astra and Anthropic's Fable, and said Grok 5 might be“better than anything.”

Musk also said Grok 4.8 was a 2.5-trillion-parameter model trained on a new C++ software stack and was expected to finish its initial training that week before beginning reinforcement learning. Grok 4.7 arrived this week, with Musk highlighting an agentic-coding ranking that placed SpaceXAI third behind Anthropic and OpenAI, while arguing that Grok's speed and lower cost made it a strong“everyday workhorse.”

There is also a prior deadline to measure against. Musk said in June that SpaceX would release completely new models trained from scratch every month for the rest of 2026. Grok 4.5, 4.6 and 4.7 have since shipped, but that monthly, from-scratch cadence has not materialized as promised.

Anthropic And OpenAI Raise The Bar For SpaceX

Anthropic released Claude Fable 5.1 this month, positioning it for coding, research and demanding knowledge work. This week, it launched Claude Opus 5.5, which the company says performs at Fable 5.1's level on most work while costing less to run than the previous Opus model.

OpenAI began rolling out GPT-6 Astra earlier this month, then added GPT-6 Sol and Luna this week. The releases expanded its range of models for customers seeking different levels of capability, speed and cost.

Why Musk's AI Deadline Matters For SPCX Stock

SpaceX reports AI as one of its three business segments, alongside space and connectivity. The AI operation includes Grok, X, products for consumers and businesses, and computing infrastructure. The company also completed its acquisition of Cursor in August in a stock deal based on a $60 billion valuation, adding the coding platform to its AI business.

In the second quarter, SpaceX reported $7.8 billion in total revenue, up 92% from a year earlier. Its AI segment generated about $2.56 billion, with sales of computing capacity contributing substantially. SpaceX also reported $14.1 billion in contracted sales under cloud services agreements.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About SPCX?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for SPCX fell to 'bearish' from 'bullish' over the past week amid a 74% jump in 24-hour message volumes.

SPCX sentiment and message volume as of September 24 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said,“$SPCX all i can say is that if it closed tomorrow above $149.80? WE'RE BACK TO THE MOON otherwise $143.50S will be tested.”

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Another user said,“$SPCX tomorrow is the last day to get this at a deeply discounted price, cause Monday you will be looking at $300”

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SPCX stock has declined 8% over the past three months.

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