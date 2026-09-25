IDSFFK 2026 Day 1: 23 Films To Screen Today As International Documentary Festival Begins

The 18th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) kicks off today. The festival will screen 23 movies on day one. These movies belong to the international fiction and non-fiction categories. The much-awaited 'A Fox Under a Pink Moon' is the opening film.

The international fiction section has 14 movies lined up for the audience. The list includes the Chinese film 'Kleptomania', Zhenia Kazankina's 'City of Owls', and Lucas Ozara's 'Yusuf'. The international non-fiction category features 8 movies. You can watch Raoul Peck's 'Orwell 2+2=5', Yaseen Khan's 'Robots', and Ben Proudfoot's 'The Eyes of Ghana' in this section.

Kairali Theatre will screen the opening movie 'A Fox Under a Pink Moon' at 6 PM this evening. The film follows the gripping survival journey of Soraya. She is a 16-year-old Afghan artist who gets stranded in Iran while trying to cross over to Austria. Famous Iranian documentary filmmaker Mehrdad Oskouei directed this project. The movie has bagged 20 major awards so far. This includes the Best Film award in the international competition section at IDFA, the world's largest non-fiction film festival.