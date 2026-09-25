2Nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum Gets Underway In Baku (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum is taking place in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The two-day forum is organized by the Ministry of Economy and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO)-which operates under the Ministry-in strategic partnership with The European House – Ambrosetti.

Dedicated to the theme "Restoring Trust in a Fragmented World: The South Caucasus as an Anchor of Global Connectivity and Investment Stability," this year's forum brings together leading global investors, state and government officials, international financial institutions, and business leaders.

Plenary and panel sessions held during the event will address strategic topics such as the Middle Corridor, energy and the green transition, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, infrastructure, industry and free economic zones, critical raw materials, agribusiness, financial cooperation, SME development, tourism, real estate, and investment in human capital.

The forum holds special significance for discussing the opportunities that Azerbaijan-and the region as a whole-offers to investors. Azerbaijan's geographic location connecting East and West, North and South-alongside its developing transport and logistics infrastructure, energy projects, expanding industrial zones, and the growth of the non-oil sector-has shaped new investment avenues for the country.

This year's forum will bring together leading global investors, government officials, representatives from international financial institutions and companies, entrepreneurs, and investors. Key objectives of the event include identifying new opportunities for cooperation, discussing joint projects, and establishing long-term investment partnerships.

Sessions within the forum will address a range of topics of strategic importance to the global and regional economies. Among these, the development of the Middle Corridor-where Azerbaijan holds a strategic position-is of particular significance. The route's growing role in the international trading system further expands Azerbaijan's transit, logistics, and regional trade capabilities. Amid the diversification of supply chains and rising interest in alternative logistics routes, Azerbaijan is further strengthening its potential to become a key transit and logistics hub connecting Europe and Asia. Energy security and the green transition will be among the forum's key discussion topics. Alongside traditional energy resources, the expansion of investments in renewable energy projects signals that Azerbaijan's energy sector is entering a new stage of development.

Discussions will also cover artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Azerbaijan's innovation ecosystem is expanding, and investments in new technologies are rising; these processes play a vital role in the country's future economic development.

The development of industrial zones holds a prominent place on the forum's agenda. Key prospects in this area include the establishment of new industrial enterprises, the expansion of production chains, and the manufacturing of export-oriented products. By offering investors more accessible and flexible business opportunities, industrial zones contribute to the creation of regional production and logistics hubs.

Additionally, strategic discussion topics at the forum include critical raw materials, agribusiness, financial cooperation, the development of SMEs, tourism, and real estate.

In particular, investments in human capital and innovation will take center stage as key drivers of future economic development. In the context of new technologies and a rapidly changing labor market, training skilled personnel, developing professional competencies, and strengthening ties between business and education constitute a vital component of a long-term investment strategy.

The Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum will also serve as a significant platform for expanding opportunities for direct dialogue between Azerbaijan and international investors. The meetings and discussions held during the forum can facilitate the presentation of potential investment projects, the establishment of new business connections, and the identification of cooperation opportunities across various sectors.

Overall, the forum is of great importance in positioning Azerbaijan as a strategic business platform that links economic ties between regions and international markets, while fostering the creation of new projects and partnerships. At a time of rising global economic and geopolitical uncertainty, the fact that issues such as investment stability, mutual trust, and long-term partnership are being addressed in Baku further underscores the forum's relevance.

In this context, the Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum can be regarded not merely as a two-day international event, but also as a significant strategic platform for discussing Azerbaijan's future economic priorities, investment opportunities, and the region's evolving role in the global economic system.

Will be updated