(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 25 September 2026 at 8:30 am EEST Sampo plc's share buybacks week 39/2026 During week 39 (21 September 2026 – 24 September 2026), Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI4000552500) as follows:

Market

(MIC Code) Daily volume (in number of shares) and weighted average price of the purchased shares, EUR* Aggregated weekly volume (in number of shares) and weighted weekly average price of the purchased shares, EUR* 21/09/2026 22/09/2026 23/09/2026 24/09/2026 Week 39/2026, total AQEU Volume 3,741 31,734 88,662 77,430 201,567 Average price 9.42 9.38 8.87 8.77 8.92 CEUX Volume 55,404 278,332 290,402 353,954 978,092 Average price 9.41 9.35 9.00 8.76 9.03 TQEX Volume 17,664 38,016 41,230 64,359 161,269 Average price 9.41 9.30 9.00 8.76 9.02 XHEL Volume 46,461 653,476 826,661 1,399,257 2,925,855 Average price 9.40 9.36 8.90 8.77 8.95 XOFF Volume 0 0 781,436 0 781,436 Average price 0 0 9.00 0 9.00 Total, all markets Volume 123,270 1,001,558 2,028,391 1,895,000 5,048,219 Average price 9.41 9.35 8.95 8.77 8.97

* rounded to two decimals



In addition to shares repurchased in public trading during week 39, Sampo has, through its lead manager Morgan Stanley Co. International plc, repurchased 781,436 of its own A shares (FI4000552500) in the accelerated bookbuild announced by Solidium Oy on 22 September 2026. Sampo's lead manager carried out the repurchase of the shares on Sampo's behalf under the share buyback programme that started on 7 May 2026. The price per share was EUR 9.00 and the total acquisition price amounts to EUR 7,032,924.

On 6 May 2026, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 350 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 7 May 2026, is based on the authorisation granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 22 April 2026.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 37,827,020 Sampo A shares representing 1.42 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.



On behalf of Sampo plc,

Morgan Stanley Co. International plc



For further information, please contact:

Mirko Hurmerinta

Interim Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

FIN-FSA

The principal media



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