For The First Time, The Guitar Hotel Will Shine Gold For Childhood Cancer

The Guitar Hotel Lights Up Gold

September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Mystic Force Foundation families will gather beneath the golden lights to honor warriors, celebrate survivors, and remember children lost to cancer.

- Silvia Dominguez Vanni, Co-Founder, Executive DirectorDAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will light up GOLD for Childhood Cancer for the first time. At 8:00 p.m., on Friday September 25th, children battling cancer, survivors, and Angel families will gather in the Bora Bora Cabana area to watch the landmark illuminate in their honor.For families who have spent countless days in hospital rooms and faced the heartbreak and uncertainty of childhood cancer, this moment means more than a beautiful display. It is a public reminder that their children are supported, their courage is celebrated, and that those they have lost will always be remembered. As the gold light shines across South Florida, its message will reach far beyond the families gathered beneath it.“Tonight, our warriors and survivors will look up and see a landmark shining just for them. Our Angel families, like my own, will see it shining for the children they carry in their hearts every day,” said Silvia Vanni, co-founder and executive director of the Mystic Force Foundation.“We are profoundly grateful to the Guitar Hotel for making this first gold lighting possible and helping to shine a light and raise awareness of this devastating disease".The Guitar Hotel will light up at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 25, at 1 Seminole Way, Davie, FL 33314. Space in the Bora Bora Cabana area is limited to participating families, but the golden Guitar Hotel will be visible from many nearby locations.The vertical light beams from The Guitar Hotel shoot up at least 20,000 feet (nearly 4 miles) into the South Florida sky.Because of this immense height and the powerful LEDs, the beams and the glowing 450-foot guitar tower can be seen from more than 10 miles away on a clear night, lighting up the regional Broward and Miami-Dade skyline.Founded in 2008 by Dr. Steven and Silvia Vanni after their four-year-old son Salvatore was diagnosed with Stage IV Neuroblastoma, the Mystic Force Foundation exists to honor Salvatore's legacy by improving the lives of children battling cancer. For 18 years, the Foundation has raised awareness and critical funding for childhood cancer research, led national advocacy efforts, granted Dream Wishes, provided emergency financial support, and delivered joy through hospital programs and celebrations. At the heart of the Foundation's mission is Heroes Hangout-a magical Childhood Cancer Haven located in North Miami Beach, Florida-now celebrating 8 years of serving children battling cancer from hospitals across South Florida. Heroes Hangout is free to all families and is 100% community supported. Mystic Force is dedicated to bringing love, hope and happiness to the littlest heroes during the fight of their lives.Media contact: Silvia Vanni Mystic Force Foundation 305.726.1155

Silvia Dominguez Dominguez Vanni

Mystic Force Foundation

+1 305-726-1155

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For the First Time, the Guitar Hotel Will Shine Gold for Childhood Cancer News Provided By Mystic Force Foundation September 25, 2026, 05:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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