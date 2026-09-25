From 116 Startups To The Top 12: Watch Them Pitch Live At Startup World Cup New York On September 28

Global founders, investors and innovation leaders come together at FIT for an afternoon of startup pitches, networking, insights & live music-free registration

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The search began with 116 startup teams from 10 countries. Now, only 12 remain.On September 28, 2026, the Top 12 finalists will take the stage at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) for the Startup World Cup New York Regional Competition, presenting their companies and innovations before an accomplished panel of investors, entrepreneurs and business leaders.The winner of the New York Regional Competition will represent Startup World Cup New York at the Startup World Cup Grand Finale in San Francisco, November 4–6, 2026, where finalists from around the world will compete for a $1 million USD investment prize.The event will be held from 2:00–5:00 p.m. at FIT's Morris W. and Fannie B. Haft Theater in New York City. Admission is free with advance registration.Whether you are an investor looking for emerging opportunities, a founder building your next venture, a student interested in entrepreneurship, or simply curious about the technologies shaping our future, Startup World Cup New York offers an opportunity to meet entrepreneurs, hear new ideas and connect with New York's startup and investment community.116 Applicants. 10 Countries. 12 Finalists.By the August 30 application deadline, organizers had received registrations from 116 startup teams representing 10 countries.Following an intensive two-week review process, 12 companies were selected to compete in New York:Xatoms · Biuty · Janus Cyber · OVAI · Catcher Academy · Journey Robotics · Upxycle Inc. · Clean Label Solution LLC · Iron Step · FaceIQ Labs · MAAT Energy · METAiAMThe finalists span a diverse range of technologies and industries, highlighting the breadth of innovation emerging from entrepreneurial communities in the United States and around the world.Meet Investors, Entrepreneurs and Innovation LeadersThe event will be hosted by Dr. Wayne Liu, President of the Americas and Chief Growth Officer of Perfect Corp., with Jason Schupbach, President of the Fashion Institute of Technology, delivering the keynote address.The program will bring together an accomplished group of judges and speakers, including Jenny Fielding, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Everywhere Ventures; Erica Duignan Minnihan, Co-Founder and General Partner at Reign Ventures; Justyn Turner, Vice President of Strategic Partnership at NYCEDC; Michael Ferraro, Executive Director at FIT DTech Lab; James Acquaviva, Director of Strategic Innovation at Stony Brook University; and Bryan Huang, Founder and CEO of LANDED.Attendees will have an opportunity to hear directly from the Top 12 founders while connecting with investors, executives, entrepreneurs and members of the broader innovation community.Before the final winner is announced, guests will also enjoy a special musical performance by the Celadon Quartet from The Juilliard School.Building Bridges Between Innovation and Capital“What makes Startup World Cup New York exciting is not only the competition-it is the opportunity to bring the entrepreneurial community together,” said Tsai, CEO of Bridgepoint Global Advisors.“We received applications from 116 startup teams across 10 countries, and selecting only 12 finalists was extremely difficult. The quality and diversity of these companies demonstrate how much innovation is happening around the world.”“At Bridgepoint, our mission is to build bridges between promising entrepreneurs and the people who can help them grow. We want founders to gain visibility, build meaningful relationships, and connect with investors, strategic partners and other resources that can support their next stage of growth. We invite founders, investors, students and everyone interested in innovation to join us on September 28 and be part of this community.”Startup World Cup New York - Event DetailsDate: Monday, September 28, 2026Time: 2:00–5:00 p.m.Check-in: 1:30 p.m.Location:Fashion Institute of TechnologyMorris W. and Fannie B. Haft TheaterFred P. Pomerantz Art and Design CenterNew York CityAdmission: FREE with registrationRegister for Startup World Cup New York:View Event Information:Three Major Grand Prizes Up for Grabs:1st Place: Round-trip airfare and hotel accommodation to represent NYC at the Startup World Cup Global Grand Finale in San Francisco and compete for the $1 million investment prize2nd Place: $2,500 cash prize3rd Place: $1,500 cash prizeAbout Startup World Cup New YorkBridgepoint Global Advisors is a Startup World Cup regional partner and is co-hosting the New York Regional Competition with the Fashion Institute of Technology and Perfect Corp.The event is made possible with support from ecosystem partners including NYCEDC, Supermomos, LANDED and Stony Brook University, among others.The New York competition provides startups with a platform to showcase their innovations, gain exposure, meet investors and strategic partners, and expand their networks within the entrepreneurial community.About Bridgepoint Global AdvisorsBridgepoint Global Advisors connects entrepreneurs, investors and strategic partners across markets, helping innovative companies build relationships and access opportunities for growth.As a Startup World Cup regional partner, Bridgepoint Global Advisors works to create platforms where emerging companies can showcase their innovations, connect with venture capital and investment communities, develop strategic relationships, and gain greater visibility.The Startup World Cup New York Regional Competition is Bridgepoint Global Advisors' second regional Startup World Cup event in 2026, reflecting the firm's commitment to building stronger connections among founders, investors and global innovation ecosystems.

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From 116 Startups to the Top 12: Watch Them Pitch Live at Startup World Cup New York on September 28 News Provided By BridgePoint Global Advisors, LLC September 25, 2026, 05:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Education, Technology



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