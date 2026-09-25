Aircraft Maintenance, Repair And Overhaul Market Size, Share, 2034

The global aircraft maintenance repair and overhaul market size was valued at USD 86.21 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 90.09 billion in 2026 to USD 128.12 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2034. North America dominated the aircraft maintenance repair and overhaul market with a market share of 34.5% in 2025.

Aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) refers to the services and processes used to inspect, maintain, repair, restore, and overhaul aircraft, engines, components, and related systems. Aircraft MRO helps ensure operational safety, reliability, and regulatory compliance throughout an aircraft's service life. These services include routine maintenance, component replacement, structural repairs, engine overhauls, inspections, modifications, and specialized technical support.

2025 Market Size: USD 86.21 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 90.09 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 128.12 Billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 4.5%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 34.5% Fastest-Growing Region: Europe Europe CAGR (2026–2034): 6.18%

By Aircraft Division Leading Segment: Engine Market Share in 2025: 38.4% By Service Fastest-Growing Segment: Freight Conversions CAGR: 6.02% (2026–2034) By Type Leading Segment: Narrow-Body Aircraft Market Share in 2025: 53.6%

Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report,

Adoption of Predictive Maintenance and Health Monitoring

The aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul market trends show that the need to reduce unexpected component failures and aircraft downtime is shifting maintenance practices toward predictive systems that use sensor data, aircraft health monitoring, and condition-based analysis. This transition supports earlier identification of component degradation, while FAA guidance recognizes Integrated Aircraft Health Management systems that use onboard sensors, data transmission, and analysis to assess aircraft system performance and structural condition. The outcome is more timely maintenance planning, better aircraft availability, and greater use of condition-based maintenance across MRO operations.

Development of AI-Based Fault Detection and Diagnostics

The aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul market trends show that the growing volume and complexity of aircraft operational data is shifting fault detection toward AI and machine-learning systems that can identify abnormal performance patterns beyond fixed maintenance thresholds. This transition is reflected in FAA research on engine health alerts, which uses analytics and AI to detect abnormal engine performance deterioration and vibration signatures before they develop into major engine events. The outcome is faster fault identification, more targeted inspections, and improved decision support for maintenance teams.

Expansion of the Commercial Aircraft Fleet and Investment in Advanced Aircraft Maintenance Equipment Drive Market

Expansion of the commercial aircraft fleet is increasing demand for maintenance, repair, and overhaul services across airlines and aircraft operators. IATA reported that the global commercial aircraft fleet reached more than 35,500 aircraft in 2025, creating a larger installed base that requires regular inspections, component replacement, and heavy maintenance. A larger fleet therefore increases the volume of scheduled and unscheduled MRO activities throughout the aircraft lifecycle. For example, airlines require routine airframe checks and engine maintenance to keep newly delivered aircraft in safe operating condition.

Investment in advanced aircraft maintenance equipment is strengthening the supply capacity and efficiency of MRO service providers. Modern tooling, engine test equipment, inspection systems, and specialized ground-support equipment help maintenance facilities improve accuracy and reduce turnaround times. Better equipment also supports MRO providers in handling newer aircraft and complex maintenance requirements. For example, advanced borescope inspection equipment allows technicians to examine aircraft engine components without extensive disassembly, supporting faster maintenance decisions.

Skilled Labor Shortage and Regulatory Complexity Restrain Aircraft MRO Market Expansion

A shortage of skilled aircraft maintenance professionals can limit the capacity of MRO providers to handle inspection, repair, and overhaul requirements. Boeing estimates that the global commercial aviation industry will need 728,000 new maintenance technicians from 2026 to 2045, highlighting the workforce demand. This shortage can increase labor costs, extend maintenance turnaround times, and limit MRO service capacity.

Complex regulatory and safety requirements can increase the time, cost, and resources needed for aircraft maintenance services. The FAA requires aircraft mechanics to complete written, oral, and practical examinations, while repair stations must meet requirements under 14 CFR Part 145. These compliance requirements can increase operational complexity and create barriers for smaller providers and new MRO facilities.

Engine MRO and Sustainable Maintenance Create New Market Opportunities

Airlines, engine manufacturers, MRO providers, and aircraft leasing companies benefit from specialized engine MRO and component overhaul services. Companies such as Lufthansa Technik, Safran, and GE Aerospace can generate revenue through engine overhaul contracts, component repair, and long-term service agreements, supporting Aircraft MRO market growth.

Airlines, MRO providers, aircraft manufacturers, and fleet operators benefit from sustainable maintenance solutions that reduce material waste, energy use, and environmental impact. Companies such as Boeing and Lufthansa Technik can generate revenue through eco-efficient repair processes, component reuse, and sustainability-focused maintenance programs, supporting Aircraft MRO market growth.

Aging Aircraft Fleets and Spare Parts Shortages Hinder Aircraft MRO Market Growth

Aging aircraft fleets require more frequent inspections, component replacements, and heavy maintenance, putting pressure on MRO capacity and turnaround times. IATA reported that the average age of the global commercial aircraft fleet reached about 15.2 years in 2024, increasing maintenance requirements and creating capacity pressure for MRO providers.

Spare-parts supply constraints can delay repairs when engines, components, or certified replacement parts are unavailable, extending aircraft ground time and reducing MRO throughput. For example, ongoing Pratt & Whitney PW1100G engine inspections and removals have kept large numbers of Airbus A320neo-family aircraft out of service, increasing demand for shop visits while constraining available MRO capacity.

By Aircraft Division

The engine segment dominated the market with a market share of 38.4% in 2025. Aircraft engines are critical for propulsion and require specialized maintenance, inspection, and repair services to support reliable aircraft operations. The cabin interior segment covers components and systems designed for passenger comfort and onboard functionality, while the airframe segment includes the main structural elements of an aircraft. The avionics segment covers electronic systems used for navigation, communication, monitoring, and flight management.

The avionics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.07% during the forecast period 2026–2034. The engine segment remains central to aircraft maintenance activities, while the cabin interior segment supports passenger-facing systems and components. The airframe segment requires regular structural inspection and maintenance, while the others segment includes additional aircraft divisions.

Request Customization to receive a tailored report.

By Service

The line maintenance segment dominated the market with a market share of 31.4% in 2025. Line maintenance includes routine inspections, servicing, troubleshooting, and minor repairs performed to keep aircraft operational between flights. The engineering services segment provides technical support for maintenance planning and aircraft systems, while the inventory management segment helps maintain the availability of required parts and components.

The freight conversions segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period 2026–2034. The line maintenance segment supports routine aircraft operations, while the engineering services segment addresses technical and maintenance requirements. The inventory management segment helps manage spare parts, and the technical training segment develops skills required for aircraft maintenance activities. The others segment covers additional maintenance and support services.

By Type

The narrow-body aircraft segment dominated the market with a market share of 53.6% in 2025. Narrow-body aircraft are widely used for short- and medium-haul passenger and commercial operations and require regular maintenance and support services. The wide-body aircraft segment serves longer-distance routes and has larger passenger and cargo capacity, while the large aircraft segment covers aircraft designed for higher capacity and specialized operational requirements.

The narrow-body aircraft segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.86% during the forecast period 2026–2034. The wide-body aircraft segment requires specialized maintenance for larger airframes and long-haul operations, while the large aircraft segment supports high-capacity and specialized aviation requirements.

Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.

The North America aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul market held the dominant position, accounting for 34.5% of the market share in 2025. A large commercial and military aircraft fleet, established maintenance facilities, and strong demand for engine, component, and airframe services support the region's established MRO activity. The U.S. aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul market is supported by FAA forecasts showing the U.S. commercial aviation fleet reaching approximately 8,755 aircraft by 2045, up from about 7,690 in 2024, creating additional long-term maintenance requirements.

The Canada aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul market can benefit from Transport Canada's forecast of more than 2,500 commercial aircraft movements per day by 2030, increasing the need for inspections, repairs, component servicing, and other MRO activities.

Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.

The Europe aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul market is projected to record the fastest growth, with a 6.18% CAGR during the forecast period 2026–2034. Fleet modernization, increasing aircraft utilization, and the presence of major aviation hubs are supporting demand for scheduled maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The U.K. aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul market is supported by the Department for Transport's aviation forecasts, which project UK airport passenger demand to reach around 300 million passengers annually by 2050, increasing aircraft utilization and associated maintenance requirements.

The Germany aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul market is supported by EUROCONTROL's long-term forecast that European flights could reach around 16.2 million flights annually by 2050, increasing aircraft utilization and the need for maintenance services across major European aviation markets.

The Asia Pacific aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul market accounted for 24.6% of the market share in 2025, supported by expanding air passenger traffic and the growing commercial aircraft fleet. Increasing aircraft deliveries and the development of regional maintenance capabilities are creating sustained demand for MRO services. The Japan aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul market can benefit from Japan's government target to increase annual inbound tourism to 60 million visitors by 2030, supporting higher international aviation activity and associated aircraft servicing requirements.

The China aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul market is supported by the Civil Aviation Administration of China's plan for China's civil aviation transport fleet to exceed 4,000 aircraft by 2030, creating a larger installed aircraft base requiring regular maintenance and overhaul services. The India aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul market is supported by the Ministry of Civil Aviation's projection that India's domestic and international aircraft fleet could reach around 2,000 aircraft by 2030, compared with roughly 800 aircraft in 2024, creating substantial additional demand for MRO services.

The aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) market is moderately fragmented, with competition comprising aircraft and engine OEMs, airline-affiliated MRO providers, independent MRO specialists, joint ventures, and regional maintenance companies. The leading players in the Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Market are Lufthansa Technik, Delta TechOps, ST Engineering Aerospace, Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance, and AAR Corp, among the prominent participants in the Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Market share.

Established players compete primarily on maintenance capacity, technical expertise, regulatory certifications, turnaround time, service quality, global facility networks, fleet coverage, spare-parts availability, and long-term maintenance contracts. Emerging and specialized players in the aircraft MRO market ecosystem compete through cost-efficient services, specialized component repair, faster turnaround, digital maintenance technologies, predictive diagnostics, flexible service agreements, and regional accessibility.

Delta TechOps Lufthansa Technik Ameco Beijing Tata Advanced Systems ST Engineering Aerospace AAR Corp HAECO Group Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance Rolls-Royce plc Boeing Global Services

June 2025: GKN Aerospace signed a five-year contract extension with Pratt & Whitney (RTX) to continue providing engine component MRO services. The agreement supports maintenance, repair, and overhaul activities for Pratt & Whitney commercial aircraft engines. November 2025: Safran Aircraft Engine Services India (SAESI) inaugurated India's first LEAP engine MRO facility in Hyderabad. The new center is designed to overhaul LEAP engines used on the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX families and significantly expands regional engine maintenance capacity. December 2025: Adani Defence & Aerospace, in partnership with Prime Aero, signed a binding agreement to acquire 100% of Indamer Technics Pvt. Ltd., one of India's leading independent aircraft MRO providers. The acquisition expands Adani's aviation maintenance capabilities across commercial and defense aviation. March 2026: MTU Maintenance announced continued expansion of its global engine MRO network through investments in capacity, workforce, and infrastructure across its international maintenance facilities to support increasing demand for commercial aircraft engine overhauls.