Bank Holidays: 5-Day Closure Due To Strike And Weekend, Check RBI Guidelines

Banks will remain closed for five consecutive days due to a strike and weekend holidays. Banks will open this Sunday to help customers. Here's what RBI guidelines say about closures and services.

All public, private, CSP, and rural banks will stay open this Sunday, September 27. The Reserve Bank of India released a detailed notice about this schedule. A banking union forum called for a three-day strike starting September 28. Banks would stay closed for five days total because of the weekend and the strike. The central government ordered all banks to stay open on Sunday to save the common man from this long trouble. You will get full office-time services if you visit the bank this Sunday.

All public sector and rural banks will stay open on September 27. The Reserve Bank of India and the central government gave clear orders regarding this working schedule.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) called for a nationwide bank strike for three days from Monday to Wednesday. Public and private banks will remain closed on September 26 and 27 anyway. September 26 falls on the fourth Saturday of the month. Banks will stay closed for five days from Saturday to Wednesday. Customers might face huge problems. ATM services might also stop working during this long break. The central government decided to keep banks open on Sunday to help the customers.

The central government released an official notice about this situation. The government does not want banking services to stop for a long time. All public sector banks will stay open this coming Sunday. Customers will get full banking services without any delay.

Bank branches across India will face work disruptions from September 28 to 30 in 2026. The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) proposed a three-day nationwide strike. The union wants the government to accept its main demands. These demands include a five-day banking work week and pension updates.