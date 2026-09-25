Ganesh Visarjan 2026: Know About Last Aarti, Immersion, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat

As the ten days of Ganesh Chaturthi come to an end, devotees across India prepare themselves for saying their last farewell to the God Ganesha. This year Ganesh Visarjan 2026 fall on September 25, which happens to coincide with Anant Chaturdashi. It is also the day of concluding Ganeshotsav for all those people who maintain the idol for the complete ten days of the festival.

Date of Ganesh Visarjan 2026 and Chaturdashi Tithi

As per the Hindu Panchang, Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 11:18 PM on September 24and end at 11:06 PM on September 25. As Chaturdashi Tithi persists till sunrise on September 25, Anant Chaturdashi as well as Ganesh Visarjan will be on Friday.

Ganesh Visarjan 2026 Shubh Muhurat

The good times for immersion are specific to place since Choghadiya depends upon the local timings of sunrise and sunset. The good timings for immersion as per the Panchang of Delhi-NCR are mentioned below



September 25: Morning: 6:10 am to 10:42 am

Afternoon: Shubh Period: 12:12 pm to 1:43 pm and Chara Period: 4:43 pm to 6:14 pm and Night: 9:13 pm to 10:43 pm.

People in other cities are advised to check the local Panchang to know the appropriate timings.

Devotees clean the worship place before taking Bappa out for immersion and do puja at that place. Devotees offer flowers, durva grass, fruits, sweets like modaks/laddoos and then do aarti and chant.

Ganesh Visarjan Puja Vidhi

Families ask for forgiveness for any mistakes made during the period of worship before taking the idol for immersion. Devotees take Ganesha in processions or take the idol to places for immersion by chanting devotional songs.

In case of home immersion, natural-clay Ganesha idols can be immersed in an appropriate clean vessel and the rest of the clay and water properly disposed.

Why Is Ganesh Visarjan Done?

Visarjan signifies the return of the temporary deity to nature after days of devotion. This ritual is also considered as an embodiment of the fact that everything is temporary and faith continues even after the celebration of the festival.

While bidding farewell to Lord Ganesha, devotees utter the customary chant,“Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya.”