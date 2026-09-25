North America TB Diagnostics Market Size & Trends Analysis, 2034

The North America TB diagnostics market size was valued at USD 540.00 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 569.59 million in 2026 and USD 872.82 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period 2026-2034.

Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious illness caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria (MTB). Tuberculosis is most associated with the lungs, although it may also affect other regions of the body. Most infections are asymptomatic, which is known as latent TB. Roughly 10% of latent infections proceed to active illness, which kills about half of individuals afflicted if left untreated. A persistent cough with bloody sputum, fever, night sweats, and weight loss are all hallmark indications of active tuberculosis. Weight loss gave rise to the historical phrase "consumption." Other organ infections can generate a variety of symptoms.

The bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis causes tuberculosis, which is an infectious illness (MTB). Tuberculosis usually affects the lungs, but it may also affect other regions of the body. Most TB infections are asymptomatic, known as latent tuberculosis. If left untreated, around 10% of latent infections progress to active disease, killing half of the affected people.

One of the primary drivers driving market growth is the high prevalence of TB in the region, as well as favourable health-care policies. According to the World Economic Forum, North America has a robust economy, accounting for 27.95% of global GDP, which is one of the elements influencing the healthcare sector. When comparing the two countries, the US spends more on healthcare than Canada. Additionally, the industry is being driven by greater rise in expenditure for private hospital care, physician, health insurance, and clinical services. Furthermore, the need for TB diagnosis tools and medicines is reflected in healthcare and public spending, which serves as a key driver for this market. Active TB symptoms include a chronic cough with bloody mucus, fever, night sweats, and weight loss. The most frequent TB diagnostic procedure is a skin test; however, blood tests are becoming more widespread.

Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report,

The North America TB Diagnostic Market analysis shows that multiplex molecular TB assays are gaining relevance as diagnostic programs seek to detect TB and multiple drug-resistance markers from the same clinical sample. The transition toward broader molecular panels allows laboratories to obtain more diagnostic information in a single test, while WHO's 2025 diagnostic guidance includes automated NAAT technologies that support simultaneous TB detection and resistance testing. This shift supports faster diagnostic decisions and more efficient molecular testing workflows across North America.

Genomic Detection of Emerging Drug Resistance

Genomic detection of drug resistance is becoming more important as laboratories need to identify resistance mutations before conventional culture-based testing is complete. The transition toward targeted next-generation sequencing allows detection of resistance-associated mutations across multiple drugs, with the CDC's MDDR tNGS assay examining 24 amplicons across 16 genes and providing information on more than 12 antituberculosis drugs. This approach supports earlier treatment selection and strengthens genomic surveillance of drug-resistant TB in North America.

Integration of TB Testing into Routine Healthcare Services and Public Health Investment in TB Detection Drive Market

Integration of TB testing into primary care, hospitals, and other routine healthcare settings expands the number of patients who can access diagnostic services. Routine screening protocols create steady demand for TB tests among patients with symptoms, exposure risks, or relevant travel and immigration histories. This demand supports wider availability of laboratory-based and rapid diagnostic products across healthcare facilities. For example, healthcare providers can include TB screening within pre-employment, immigration, or pre-treatment evaluations where TB assessment is required. Broader integration of testing into routine services therefore supports sustained demand for TB diagnostics across North America.

Public health funding for TB surveillance, screening, laboratory capacity, and case detection creates demand for diagnostic products and services. Government-supported TB programs require reliable testing capacity to identify cases and monitor populations at higher risk of infection. Such investment also supports the procurement of diagnostic kits, laboratory equipment, and testing services by public health departments. For example, U.S. and Canadian public health programs use targeted TB screening and laboratory testing to support case identification and disease-control activities. Continued investment in detection infrastructure supports demand for TB diagnostic technologies across the region.

Shortage of Skilled Laboratory Professionals and Complexity of Multidrug-Resistant TB Detection Restrain Market Expansion

A shortage of skilled laboratory professionals limits the capacity of healthcare facilities to conduct, interpret, and manage specialized TB diagnostic tests. Limited expertise can increase testing delays and reduce the efficient use of advanced molecular and drug-resistance diagnostic systems. This workforce constraint can restrict diagnostic capacity and slow adoption of advanced TB testing technologies.

The complexity of multidrug-resistant TB detection requires specialized testing methods, laboratory expertise, and additional time to identify resistance patterns accurately. These requirements can increase testing costs and create delays in confirming appropriate treatment options. This diagnostic complexity can limit access to rapid resistance testing and slow broader adoption of advanced TB diagnostic solutions.

Non-Sputum-Based TB Diagnostic Technologies and Rapid Drug Susceptibility Testing for TB Offers Growth Opportunities

Hospitals, reference laboratories, and TB treatment programs are key beneficiaries, as rapid susceptibility testing helps identify resistance and guide treatment decisions sooner. Rapid testing creates revenue through molecular assays, diagnostic instruments, consumables, and laboratory testing services. Companies such as Cepheid, Abbott, and BD have TB assays that detect drug resistance, supporting this diagnostic opportunity and market growth.

Low TB Testing Priority in Routine Healthcare and Complex Laboratory Infrastructure Requirements Hinders Growth

TB can receive less attention among clinicians and healthcare providers as overall incidence remains relatively low, reducing routine demand for diagnostic testing limits testing volumes and makes it harder for diagnostic companies to expand beyond specialized TB programs. CDC notes that some providers serving high-risk populations may not prioritize TB testing.

Advanced TB diagnostics still require specialized laboratory workflows, biosafety measures, quality controls, and trained personnel, particularly for culture and drug-susceptibility testing. These requirements increase implementation complexity and can slow adoption across smaller or lower-capacity laboratories.

Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT): Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT) is a key diagnostic approach because it rapidly detects Mycobacterium tuberculosis and can also support early identification of drug resistance.

Skin Test / Mantoux Test (TST): The Skin Test / Mantoux Test remains widely used for identifying TB infection, particularly in screening and targeted testing programs.

Blood Test / Serology Test: Blood-based TB testing supports infection screening by measuring the immune response to TB-related antigens.

SMEAR Microscopy: Smear microscopy provides a relatively quick method for examining respiratory specimens and identifying acid-fast bacilli during TB evaluation.

Cultured-Based Tests: Culture-based testing remains an important laboratory method because it provides confirmation of TB disease and supports drug susceptibility testing.

Radiography Tests: Radiography tests support TB diagnosis by identifying abnormalities in the lungs that may indicate active pulmonary disease.

Others: Other diagnostic methods complement established testing approaches in cases requiring additional clinical or laboratory evaluation.

Request Customization to receive a tailored report.

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories: Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories represent important end users because they provide comprehensive TB testing and manage patients requiring diagnostic confirmation and treatment decisions.

Physician's Office Laboratories: Physician's office laboratories support initial TB screening and diagnostic evaluation by providing testing closer to routine patient care settings.

Reference Laboratories: Reference laboratories handle specialized and complex TB testing, including molecular and confirmatory laboratory procedures that may not be available in smaller facilities.

Academics and Research Facilities: Academic and research facilities support the development and evaluation of new TB diagnostic technologies, testing methods, and drug-resistance detection approaches.

Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.

The CDC has set a 2030 target of reducing TB incidence in the U.S. to 1.48 cases per 100,000 population, alongside targets for improved case management and laboratory reporting, supporting continued demand for TB diagnostic testing Government of Canada aims to eliminate TB among Inuit across Inuit Nunangat by 2030 and reach a pre-elimination incidence of less than 10 notified cases per million population across Canada by 2035, requiring continued screening, detection, and diagnostic efforts.

The North America TB Diagnostics Market is moderately fragmented, with the market ecosystem comprising global diagnostic manufacturers, molecular testing companies, laboratory equipment providers, specialized tuberculosis diagnostic firms, clinical laboratories, public health laboratories, biotechnology companies, and regional diagnostic suppliers.

Established players compete mainly through diagnostic accuracy, sensitivity and specificity, regulatory approvals, clinical validation, product reliability, testing speed, broad diagnostic portfolios, laboratory integration, and distribution networks, while the market ecosystem includes emerging players that compete through rapid molecular testing, drug-resistance detection, multiplex assays, portable solutions, automation, cost efficiency, and innovative specimen-based testing technologies.

Danaher Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific Abbott Laboratories Hologic, Inc. Oxford Immunotec

May 2026: QIAGEN announced plans to launch a fully automated Sample-to-Insight workflow for QuantiFERON latent tuberculosis testing through a new partnership with Inpeco. The company also unveiled plans for an AI-enabled TB risk stratification tool and continued expansion of the LIAISON QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus II workflow in the U.S., enhancing automation and laboratory efficiency for TB diagnostics. April 2026: Cepheid expanded its strategic collaboration with Oxford Nanopore Technologies to advance integrated molecular diagnostic workflows for infectious disease testing. The partnership aims to accelerate development of rapid genomic testing solutions that support future infectious disease and tuberculosis diagnostic capabilities. February 2026: QIAGEN's LIAISON QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus II assay was launched in the United States following U.S. availability, expanding high-throughput latent tuberculosis testing capabilities through the DiaSorin LIAISON platform. January 2026: The U.S. FDA approved a manufacturing process update for QIAGEN's QuantiFERON-TB Gold and QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus tests, supporting continued production and supply of one of the leading interferon-gamma release assays (IGRAs) used for tuberculosis diagnosis in North America.