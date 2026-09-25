Spotter Global & RACOM AS Advance Multi-Domain Surveillance At REPMUS: Drone, Boat, USV, & Ground Threat Tracking

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Spotter Global's compact radar suite is expanding in critical multi-domain surveillance capabilities.

- Logan Harris, CEO of Spotter GlobalOREM, UT, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Spotter Global has successfully established a new standard in multi-domain surveillance during the REPMUS exercise, proving the operational worth of its compact radar suite across complex air and sea vectors.Operating in joint support of the Norwegian Home Guard alongside RACOM AS, Spotter Global showcased a comprehensive suite of tactical short- to mid-range surveillance solutions tailored to the emerging battlespace. Live demonstrations at the REPMUS exercise showed the GAX500-3D radar tracking aerial drones and the C1200 (usually used to detect and track surface threats starting at 1.5-2 km away) successfully tracking boats at 2 kilometers and small USVs from 600 to 1,000 meters in dynamic maritime environments.As modern combat evolves, autonomous, multi-sensor integrated systems must detect, track, and mitigate adversarial threats seamlessly across all operational theaters. Other Spotter Global demonstrations along the coastal perimeter at the REPMUS event included:Rapid Deployment Kits (RDK): Engineered for an ultra-low Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP) footprint, RDKs weigh under 5 kilograms and are fully backpack-deployable. Equipped with a localized power supply, optics, tripod, 5G modem, and either a C1200 or GAX500-3D radar, the system can be established by a single operator in minutes to secure ground, littoral, or airspace perimeters. This rapid setup is critical for high-tempo expeditionary forces requiring immediate multi-domain situational awareness.Mobile Surveillance Kits (MSK): For persistent, multi-sensor operations, the highly scalable MSK was deployed to fuse data across disparate platforms. Outfitted with a GAX500-3D, the MSK leveraged Spotter Global's NetworkedIO (NIO) system to provide on-board Video AI services. This edge-computing capability enabled instantaneous drone classification in a complex maritime environment, drastically reducing operator cognitive load and accelerating the kill chain.GAX500-3D on a USV: Achieving a critical milestone for these mobile sensor networks, Spotter Global proved the viability of on-the-move surveillance in dynamic maritime conditions. The GAX500-3D compact surveillance radar, released just six months ago as the“fastest radar in the world”, successfully collected continuous, high-fidelity radar data while mounted and operating aboard a moving Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV). This integration demonstrates that sensor coverage can successfully adapt to agile swarm threats in real-time, completely untethered from static positions."Spotter Global is deeply committed to advancing multi-domain surveillance and mobile C-UAS capabilities. The success of our architecture at REPMUS-where we used the GAX500-3D for tracking drones and the C1200 for tracking boats at 2km and small USVs from 600 m to 1000 m-proves that our technology delivers multi-domain situational awareness," said Logan Harris, CEO of Spotter Global. "Validating this data collection aboard a moving USV further allows us to enhance our ability to protect warfighters in the most dynamic maritime environments."About Spotter Global:Spotter Global is the category leader in compact surveillance radar, dedicated to preventing harm by revolutionizing perimeter security for critical infrastructure and warfighters. The company received the SIA 2026 New Product Award in the Countermeasures to Drone & Robot Threats category for its CH3DTM-powered GAX500-3D radar. Utilizing its technology across both defense and civilian sectors, particularly for mobile military defense and perimeter security around vital critical infrastructure sites, Spotter Global provides advanced protection for commercial and private properties.The company designs, manufactures, assembles, and coordinates the software development of its compact radars, Remote Drone ID, NetworkedIO C2, and Integrated Management Center entirely from its headquarters in Orem, Utah. Spotter Global is proud to operate and manufacture its products in the USA.

Jamie Mortensen

Spotter Global

+1 480-310-7703

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Spotter Global & RACOM AS Advance Multi-Domain Surveillance at REPMUS: Drone, Boat, USV, & Ground Threat Tracking News Provided By Spotter Global September 25, 2026, 05:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Emergency Services, Energy Industry, Military Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.