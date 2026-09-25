Prodesksim Modular Display Unit Sells Out First And Second Production Batch Following Strong Flight Simulator Demand

Interchangeable overlays with realistic design! Our software automatically detects your simulator, recognizes your aircraft, and places your avionics exactly where they belong. No resizing. No dragging windows. No setup every flight

Third Production Batch (Includes Boeing 737, Airbus and GA overlays) Additional overlays available for purchase!

ProDeskSim Connect Sim Compatibility

ProDeskSim expands its modular flight simulation lineup with a configurable 14.9-inch cockpit display featuring interchangeable aircraft overlays.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Modular 14.9-inch touch display combines interchangeable aircraft overlays with automatic aircraft detection and avionics placement for MSFS and X-Plane users.ProDeskSim has announced that the first production batch of its new Modular Display Unit has sold out, following strong early demand from flight simulation enthusiasts looking for a more flexible way to build realistic home cockpits.The third production batch is now available, with orders scheduled to ship in November 2026.The ProDeskSim Modular Display Unit was created around a simple concept: one physical display that can adapt to multiple aircraft rather than requiring a completely different panel for every simulator configuration.The 14.9-inch touch LCD features a 2560 × 720 resolution and uses interchangeable aircraft overlays designed to reproduce the appearance and arrangement of cockpit instruments across multiple aircraft types.ProDeskSim Connect software adds another level of automation. Once a supported aircraft is loaded in the simulator, the software can detect the aircraft and automatically position compatible avionics displays on the Modular Display Unit. This reduces the repeated resizing, dragging and repositioning of instrument windows that can otherwise be necessary when changing aircraft.The system currently supports Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and X-Plane through ProDeskSim Connect. The display is also compatible with Air Manager and Pop Out Manager.The initial package includes Boeing 737, Airbus A319-A321 and General Aviation six-pack overlays, with additional aircraft overlays available separately.The unit also includes brightness control, a built-in kickstand, VESA 50 and VESA 75 mounting compatibility and multiple connectivity options for integration into desktop and dedicated cockpit environments.The first production batch launched at $379, with an MSRP of $425.The early sellout represents an important milestone for ProDeskSim as the company continues expanding beyond aircraft-specific throttle controls into modular cockpit display hardware.Instead of requiring a home cockpit builder to dedicate a display to a single aircraft type, the Modular Display Unit is designed to let the same hardware become part of several cockpit configurations.That flexibility reflects the way many modern flight simulation enthusiasts use their simulators. A single user may fly a Boeing airliner one day, an Airbus the next and a general aviation aircraft later in the week.The ProDeskSim approach is intended to make changing between those aircraft easier while retaining the visual and tactile benefits of dedicated cockpit hardware.The third production batch of the ProDeskSim Modular Display Unit is currently scheduled to ship in November 2026.About ProDeskSimProDeskSim develops flight simulation hardware, aircraft-specific controls, cockpit accessories and modular display solutions for home flight simulation enthusiasts. The company's products cover commercial airliners, regional aircraft, business aviation and general aviation configurations.For additional information, visit ProDeskSim.

Prodesksim

Prodesksim

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ProDeskSim Modular Display Unit Sells Out First And Second Production Batch Following Strong Flight Simulator Demand News Provided By Prodesksim September 25, 2026, 05:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.