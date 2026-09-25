Assam Hikes Orunodoi Aid To Rs 1,500 For October As Durga Puja Gift

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Sep 25 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that beneficiaries of the state's flagship Orunodoi welfare scheme will receive an enhanced financial assistance of Rs 1,500 for October, describing the increase as a special gift for women ahead of Durga Puja.

In a post on X, CM Sarma said the enhanced amount was intended to provide additional support to families during the festive season and help beneficiaries meet expenses associated with Durga Puja preparations.

“On the sacred occasion of Durga Puja, a special gift for the women of Assam,” CM Sarma said in his post.

“In October, the Orunodoi amount will be increased to Rs 1,500. This additional support is an effort to share in the joys of our families and their festive preparations. May Mother Durga's blessings remain upon all,” he added.

The October assistance represents an increase of Rs 250 over the regular monthly Orunodoi support of Rs 1,250. The enhanced payment will be applicable specifically for October as part of the government's festive measures.

The decision was approved by the Assam Cabinet at its meeting chaired by CM Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati on Thursday. The move is expected to benefit around 40 lakh Orunodoi beneficiaries across the state.

The Cabinet also announced other measures ahead of Durga Puja, including a 20 per cent Puja bonus for eligible employees and tea workers of the Assam Tea Corporation Limited (ATCL).

In another decision, October 17 has been declared an additional holiday for Assam government employees. The holiday has been announced in view of Durga Puja, with October 18 falling on a Sunday.

The Orunodoi scheme is one of Assam's key social welfare programmes, providing monthly financial assistance to eligible beneficiaries to support household expenses and improve financial security.

The latest announcement comes ahead of Durga Puja, one of the major festivals celebrated across Assam, with the government positioning the enhanced October assistance as additional festive support for beneficiary families.