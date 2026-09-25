Madhuri Dixit On Donning Paithani Saree For 'Kon Honar Crorepati' Premiere: 'It Carries Centuries Of History And Heritage'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 25 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit celebrated Maharashtra's rich cultural heritage as she donned a traditional Paithani saree for the premiere of the Marathi quiz show 'Kon Honar Crorepati'.

Talking about her look, the 'Dil To Pagal Hai' actress said,“It is beautiful and very special. A Paithani is not just a pretty saree, it carries with it centuries of history, tradition, and the rich cultural heritage of Maharashtra. It is something that has been passed down through generations and has become such an integral part of the identity of the land.”

“Wearing a Paithani is a beautiful way of celebrating everything that Maharashtra stands for its traditions, its artistry and its timeless elegance.” Madhuri further mentioned,“I love the elegance of the weave and the fact that every piece has its own character. It is also wonderful to be able to celebrate our culture in a way that feels contemporary while still respecting where it comes from.”

Madhuri Dixit is all set to bring her Maharashtrian elegance to 'Kon Honar Crorepati,' which is all set to premiere on October 12 on Sony Marathi and Sony LIV.

In her first look as the host, the actress exudes elegance in a stunning Paithani saree, beautifully blending timeless traditional charm with a contemporary touch. The recently released promo offered a glimpse of Madhuri in her never-seen-before avatar, as the show brings together challenging questions, big aspirations and inspiring contestant stories.

Madhuri Dixit had earlier spoken about her association with the show and her experience as its host. She described 'Kon Honar Crorepati' as a celebration of curiosity, aspiration, hope and the courage to dream. The 'Devdas' actress said the show brings together knowledge, aspirations and the inspiring journeys of its contestants.

In a statement, Madhuri stated,“I am truly honoured to be part of a show that inspires people through the power of knowledge and determination. For me, Kon Honar Crorepati is much more than a quiz show.”

“It celebrates curiosity, aspiration, hope and the courage to dream. As a proud Maharashtrian, I am excited to meet contestants, hear their extraordinary stories and witness their dreams unfold on the iconic hot seat. I look forward to sharing this incredible journey with audiences while celebrating the true spirit of knowledge and perseverance.”