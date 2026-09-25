MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Women in PR North America Invites Industry Leaders to Help Shape Inaugural Awards

September 24, 2026 3:58 PM EDT | Source: The Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - Women in PR North America is building momentum toward the official launch of its inaugural awards program, inviting professionals to get involved from the very beginning as it prepares to introduce a new platform for the communications industry. Applications are now open to join the program's first judging panel.

The Women in PR North America Awards will recognize excellence, leadership, innovation and impact across communications, media, marketing and related industries, while creating opportunities to elevate the people and work shaping the profession.

Full award categories, nomination criteria and application details will be revealed following the official Women in PR North America Awards Launch Reception on October 7, 2026, in Vancouver.

"This is an opportunity for our community to be part of something from the very beginning," said Talia Beckett Davis, Founder and CEO of Women in PR North America. "We're building an awards program that goes beyond recognition on one night. We want to create greater visibility for the professionals doing outstanding work and give our community more opportunities to celebrate leadership, innovation and impact throughout the year."

Inaugural Judging Panel Now Being Assembled

As preparations continue for the launch, Women in PR North America is accepting applications from experienced industry leaders interested in joining the inaugural Awards judging panel.

Professionals with expertise across public relations, investor relations, communications, marketing, media, business and related industries are invited to apply.

Selected judges will play an important role in shaping the inaugural year of the Awards, bringing their professional experience and perspectives to the selection process and helping recognize outstanding professionals and organizations across the industry.

Apply to join: Judging Panel

Awards Launch Reception in Vancouver

The inaugural Women in PR North America Awards Launch Reception, sponsored by Notified, will take place on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia Hawksworth Restaurant in Vancouver.

Guests will have the opportunity to expand their professional networks, connect with industry peers, and be part of the official kickoff of the new Awards program. Attendance is limited to 70 guests, and tickets are now on sale. Professionals do not need to apply for an award to attend the reception.

Professionals interested in applying for an award, nominating an industry leader or simply following the inaugural Awards are invited to join the Women in PR North America Awards nomination waitlist. Waitlist members will be among the first to receive details when award categories are revealed and nominations officially open following the Vancouver launch event.

The inaugural Awards recipients will be celebrated at the 2027 WorkWell Conference & Awards on May 6, 2027, at St. Lawrence Market Hall in Toronto.

Opportunities Open for 2027 Speakers and Thought Leaders

Women in PR North America is accepting applications from speakers, thought leaders and changemakers interested in sharing their expertise with the community in 2027.

Applicants can express interest in speaking in-person at the 2027 WorkWell Conference in Toronto or contributing a presentation as part of upcoming virtual professional development programming. Apply to speak here: Speaking

Download the partnerships package here: Women in PR North America Partnerships Package - 2026 - 2027

Media Contact:

Talia Beckett Davis

Founder & CEO

Canadian Women in Public Relations

American Women in Public Relations

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womeninpr

About Women in PR North America

Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd. (Women in PR Canada®) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA®) is a leading organization dedicated to supporting women in public relations, investor relations, and communications.

Together, the organizations form Women in PR North America®, with a mission to elevate women leaders and amplify their impact across the U.S. and Canada through events, education, advocacy, and community.







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Source: The Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd.