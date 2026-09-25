Nordx Metals Corp. Announces Results From The 2026 Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% Votes For
|Votes Withheld
|% Votes Withheld
|Jonathon Franklin
|6,840,047
|98.812%
|82,249
|1.188%
|Iain Scarr
|6,840,063
|98.812%
|82,233
|1.188%
|Henrik Lundin
|6,840,047
|98.812%
|82,249
|1.188%
|Sebastian Bergenwall
|6,840,047
|98.812%
|82,249
|1.188%
|Michael Kobler
|6,840,357
|98.816%
|81,939
|1.184%
At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also approved the re-appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.
The total number of common shares of NordX represented by shareholders in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 7,005,626 common shares, representing 16.02% of the total issued and outstanding common shares at the record date for the Meeting.
On Behalf of NordX Metals Corp.
"Andrew Bowering"
Interim Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +1-604-428-6128
Email: ...
About NordX Metals Corp.
NordX is an exploration and development company advancing uranium, lithium, and rare earth projects in politically stable jurisdictions with the infrastructure to support rapid, cost-effective exploration, development, and production.
The Company's consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website at or under its profile on SEDAR+ at .
The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: NordX Metals Corp.
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