(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) NordX Metals Corp. Announces Results from the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders September 24, 2026 4:13 PM EDT | Source: NordX Metals Corp. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2026) - NordX Metals Corp. (CSE: NRDX) (OTCQB: NRDMF) (FSE: 0UL0) ("NordX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on September 24, 2026 (the "Meeting"). All directors nominated as listed in the management information circular dated August 20, 2026, were elected, as shown in the following table below:

Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Jonathon Franklin 6,840,047 98.812% 82,249 1.188% Iain Scarr 6,840,063 98.812% 82,233 1.188% Henrik Lundin 6,840,047 98.812% 82,249 1.188% Sebastian Bergenwall 6,840,047 98.812% 82,249 1.188% Michael Kobler 6,840,357 98.816% 81,939 1.184%

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Company also approved the re-appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton LaBonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration.

The total number of common shares of NordX represented by shareholders in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 7,005,626 common shares, representing 16.02% of the total issued and outstanding common shares at the record date for the Meeting.

On Behalf of NordX Metals Corp.

"Andrew Bowering"

Interim Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1-604-428-6128

Email: ...

About NordX Metals Corp.

NordX is an exploration and development company advancing uranium, lithium, and rare earth projects in politically stable jurisdictions with the infrastructure to support rapid, cost-effective exploration, development, and production.

The Company's consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website at or under its profile on SEDAR+ at .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: NordX Metals Corp.