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Rutte: Russia 'Massively' Building Up Its Military Output

Rutte: Russia 'Massively' Building Up Its Military Output


2026-09-25 01:04:57
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Mark Rutte stated on Thursday that Russia is scaling up its military production and its armed forces.

"If NATO would be at war with Russia, we have other means to make our views known to the Russians, more than Ukraine can do at the moment. So there will be a difference," Rutte noted during the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Moreover, the secretary general claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not content at the moment because "things are not moving in the right direction for him," and urged all NATO members to remain calm. "Putin knows we are strong," he concluded.

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