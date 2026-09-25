SSU Exposes FSB Agent Planning Strike On Ukrainian Drone Repair Unit

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, the SSU said this.

“The individual was a mobilized serviceman recruited by the enemy who directed enemy fire at the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' motorized infantry brigade where he served,” the statement said.

Investigators documented the suspect's attempt to facilitate a Russian missile strike on his own repair battalion, which restores unmanned aerial systems.

To this end, the agent provided his FSB handler with the battalion's coordinates and planned to leave the facility shortly before the strike, using a trip to a hospital as a pretext.

SSU officers exposed the Russian agent and detained him in a service vehicle after he had left the military unit.

At the same time, SSU military counterintelligence carried out a series of measures to secure the locations of Ukrainian defense personnel.

The investigation established that the suspect had been recruited by the FSB before he was called up for military service. To enlist the conscript in cooperation, the Russian intelligence service used a female relative of his who lives in Russia.

After mobilization, he served as an electrician responsible for repairing unmanned systems while simultaneously collecting information for the enemy about the deployment locations of his unit and neighboring units.

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During searches of the suspect's property, investigators seized five smartphones, which he used in rotation for encrypted communications with the enemy.

SSU investigators notified the agent that he was suspected under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The suspect is being held in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

As reported by Ukrinform, a Kyiv resident who tracked the locations of Ukrainian Defense Forces units for the intelligence services of Belarus and helped coordinate Russian missile and drone strikes on energy facilities in Kyiv was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Photo: SSU