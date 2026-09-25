Denim Sourcing Specialist, Wadhsons Signs, Greg Norman Licensing Deal For Golf Apparel

MENAFN - GetNews) Wadhsons, the 35-year China-based supply chain partner known for denim design and manufacturing, will produce Greg Norman-branded polos, outerwear and accessories for retailers across Central and South America, backed by 100% year-over-year output growth since the COVID-19 pandemic and a full-service model spanning design through final delivery.

Hong Kong, China - Sept. 25, 2026 - Wadhsons, a multinational supply chain and sourcing partner founded in 1985 with offices across all key production markets and a reputation built on denim design and manufacturing expertise, today announced with their partners, a licensing agreement with golf icon Greg Norman to design, source and manufacture golf apparel for the Central and South American markets. The product scope covers a full range of casual & technical polos, outerwear and accessories and follows a period in which Wadhsons has doubled its production output on a year-over-year basis since the COVID-19 pandemic. The partnership extends the company's in-house design capabilities, honed over more than three decades of denim work, into a new performance apparel category.

Under the agreement, Wadhsons will manage the product lifecycle for the Greg Norman golf apparel line, from initial design concepts through fabric sourcing, production monitoring, quality control and final logistics. The company's in-house design team, recognized for the attention to detail it brings to denim collections, will apply the same design discipline to technical golf wear, working to match premium fabric performance with the pricing structure retailers expect from a reasonable, affordable supply chain partner. Wadhsons' teams in key production markets will oversee manufacturing and compliance monitoring throughout the run, supported by the data-driven supply chain analytics the company has built into its broader operations.

"Greg Norman's name carries decades of credibility in golf, and our job is to make sure every stitch and fabric choice lives up to that standard," said Haresh Wadhwani, CEO of Wadhsons. "Our design department has spent over 35 years learning how to balance premium materials against a price retailers can actually work with, and that is exactly the discipline this license demands."

The move reflects a broader shift among golf and lifestyle brands seeking manufacturing partners with true end-to-end coverage rather than sourcing agents limited to a single stage of production. Retailers entering the Central America golf apparel market have historically needed to coordinate design, fabric sourcing, compliance and logistics across separate vendors, adding time and risk to product launches. Wadhsons positions its single-partner model, covering design, sourcing, manufacturing, quality control and shipping, as a direct answer to that fragmentation, an approach it has refined over 35 years of sourcing and manufacturing experience in China and other production markets.

"Doubling our output since the pandemic gave us the operational proof that we could scale a licensed apparel program without compromising on fit or fabric quality," said Dhiraj Wadhwani, Development Director of Wadhsons. "This license lets us show that capability in a category outside denim, while still applying the same compliance and quality control standards we hold ourselves to across every product line."

The Greg Norman golf apparel collection is scheduled to roll out to retail partners across the United States and Central America, with Wadhsons managing consolidated shipping and logistics for buyers in both markets. Interested retailers and brand partners can contact Wadhsons directly through the company's supply chain management services page for sourcing timelines, minimum order details and sample requests.

About Wadhsons

Founded in 1985, Wadhsons is a multinational supply chain and sourcing partner that helps brands and retailers worldwide design, source and manufacture consumer goods, with particular specialism in denim. What began as a general trading business moving goods from China to Western markets has grown into a full-service supply chain management company with offices and teams across all key production markets. Wadhsons combines an in-house design department, premium fabric sourcing, manufacturing oversight and compliance management with a sustainability strategy addressing environmental, social and governance performance, and it applies digitalization and data-driven insights across its full value chain.