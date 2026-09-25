Wenjin To Showcase Carbon-Fiber Helmet Portfolio And Manufacturing Capabilities At Canton Fair 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)Wenjin will present a multi-category motorcycle helmet portfolio at the China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) in Guangzhou from October 31 to November 4, 2026. At Booth 13.0D14, international motorcycle brands, importers, distributors, retailers, and industry buyers can view selected carbon-fiber models, compare products for different riding applications, and discuss Wenjin's OEM and ODM manufacturing capabilities with its team.

Wenjin to Present Multi-Category Motorcycle Helmet Portfolio

At the exhibition, Wenjin will display full face helmet, modular motorcycle helmet, open face helmet, off-road helmet, and adventure helmet for different riding applications and market positions. The portfolio will include selected models with carbon-fiber shell construction, alongside established ABS motorcycle helmet options.

Presenting these categories together will allow visitors to compare helmet formats, materials, features, and intended uses. Buyers can also discuss how different models may be combined into product ranges for urban mobility, touring, off-road riding, adventure use, and sport-oriented applications.

Carbon-Fiber Helmets as a Key Exhibition Focus

Carbon-fiber helmets will be a key focus of Wenjin's Canton Fair display. The company will present selected models that use carbon-fiber shell construction to support lightweight, performance-oriented product positioning.

The display will also highlight features available on selected models, including dual-visor systems, model-specific ventilation structures, comfort-focused liners, and different material and graphic options. Availability and specifications vary by helmet model and target market.

These products are intended to give professional buyers a clearer view of how shell materials, helmet structure, comfort features, and visual design can be matched to different market requirements without treating one configuration as suitable for every application.

Manufacturing Capabilities Behind the Product Range

Wenjin has 20 years of experience in motorcycle helmet development and manufacturing. Its operations cover product development, mold development, production coordination, quality control, laboratory testing, and final assembly.

The company operates a 38,000 m2 manufacturing facility with annual production capacity exceeding 1.2 million helmets. Key processes include shell injection molding, EPS molding, visor molding, carbon-fiber forming, decal application, painting, liner production, and final assembly.

In-house laboratory testing and multi-stage quality-control procedures support product development, pre-production verification, and mass-production consistency. These internal processes complement, but do not replace, the external approval or compliance procedures required for specific models and markets.

OEM and ODM Solutions for Global Buyers

Wenjin will also present its OEM and ODM services for motorcycle brands, importers, distributors, retailers, and other industry buyers seeking market-specific helmet products.

Visitors can discuss available helmet models, shell materials, colors, graphics, logos, product configurations, packaging, and potential development programs at Booth 13.0D14. Project scope depends on the selected model, technical requirements, order specifications, and intended market.

Product specifications and compliance requirements are handled on a model-by-model basis. ECE 22.06-approved and FMVSS No. 218-compliant models are available for applicable markets, subject to the documentation and specifications associated with each model.

Connecting With the International Motorcycle Industry

The Canton Fair brings together buyers and business representatives from markets around the world. Wenjin will use the exhibition to meet companies looking to expand or update their motorcycle helmet ranges and to better understand product requirements across different markets.

Industry professionals can visit Booth 13.0D14 from October 31 through November 4, 2026, to review selected carbon-fiber models, compare multiple helmet categories, examine available product options, and discuss OEM or ODM requirements directly with the Wenjin team.

About Wenjin

Supported by a 38,000 m2 manufacturing facility with annual production capacity exceeding 1.2 million helmets, Wenjin supplies customers across more than 60 countries and regions. The company supports both established product programs and market-specific OEM and ODM projects.

Wenjin combines product development, key manufacturing processes, internal testing, and quality-control procedures to support motorcycle helmet programs for international markets. Product compliance and documentation are managed according to the requirements applicable to each model and destination market.

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